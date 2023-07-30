‘Gutted’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty points to Airdrie penalty call as Dark Blues crash out of Viaplay Cup – but hints at fresh signings this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gutted’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty points to Airdrie penalty call as Dark Blues crash out of Viaplay Cup – but hints at fresh signings this week

The Dee needed to beat Inverness by two clear goals to qualify but could only manage a 1-0 victory.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side beat ICT 1-0. Image: SNS

Gutted Tony Docherty says going out of the Viaplay Cup with nine points “stings” after seeing his side beat Inverness 1-0 at Dens Park.

Zach Robinson’s winner, however, wasn’t enough for the Dark Blues to go through as one of three best runners-up from the group stage.

Instead Raith Rovers will face Hibs in the last 16 after edging the Dee on goals scored after both finished the group stage on nine points and equal goal difference.

Just one more goal was needed on the day against Caley Thistle.

However, Docherty points to a key decision that led to defeat at Airdrieonians last Saturday as a major factor in failing to qualify.

“I’m gutted. I thought we did enough in the second half,” he said after the win.

 

“We just failed to get that second goal to qualify.

“We’re disappointed with that but I do think a really harsh penalty decision in the 89th minute at Airdrie has cost us.

“We do need to reflect on ourselves and affect the things we can affect. We can finish better in the final third, we can be more clinical but I think we’ve been really harshly dealt with.

“It’s a decision that has affected us qualifying.”

Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS

He added: “When you reflect on the League Cup campaign, we’ve won three games and lost one to a penalty decision that was extremely harsh in the 89th minute.

“If that goes to a draw, we’re through. Which we should have been in my opinion.

“We need to be honest in the appraisal of how we’ve done. I’m pleased with the momentum we’ve built but I’m a winner, I don’t enjoy not qualifying.

“It stings and it hurts the players. I want it to.

“There’s another competition coming up and I don’t want to be feeling like that in the next one.”

Signings

Amadou Bakayoko impressed on debut. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko impressed on debut. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Docherty was pleased with the input of new striker Amadou Bakayoko after he emerged as a second-half substitute.

And he’s keen to keep the new signings coming.

“I’d like to. I’d like to maybe add a couple this week,” he added.

“Things are ongoing at the moment so we’ll pick up on that on Monday.”

Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Adam Legzdins applauds Dundee fans after the win over Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Diego Pineda celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC launch The Dundee Academy CIC. Managing director John Nelms pictured speaking. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan takes on Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Zach Robinson celebrates with Diego Pineda as Dundee beat Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Diego Pineda
