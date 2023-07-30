‘Gutted’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty points to Airdrie penalty call as Dark Blues crash out of Viaplay Cup – but hints at fresh signings this week

Gutted Tony Docherty says going out of the Viaplay Cup with nine points “stings” after seeing his side beat Inverness 1-0 at Dens Park.

Zach Robinson’s winner, however, wasn’t enough for the Dark Blues to go through as one of three best runners-up from the group stage.

Instead Raith Rovers will face Hibs in the last 16 after edging the Dee on goals scored after both finished the group stage on nine points and equal goal difference.

Just one more goal was needed on the day against Caley Thistle.

However, Docherty points to a key decision that led to defeat at Airdrieonians last Saturday as a major factor in failing to qualify.

“I’m gutted. I thought we did enough in the second half,” he said after the win.

“We just failed to get that second goal to qualify.

“We’re disappointed with that but I do think a really harsh penalty decision in the 89th minute at Airdrie has cost us.

“We do need to reflect on ourselves and affect the things we can affect. We can finish better in the final third, we can be more clinical but I think we’ve been really harshly dealt with.

“It’s a decision that has affected us qualifying.”

He added: “When you reflect on the League Cup campaign, we’ve won three games and lost one to a penalty decision that was extremely harsh in the 89th minute.

“If that goes to a draw, we’re through. Which we should have been in my opinion.

“We need to be honest in the appraisal of how we’ve done. I’m pleased with the momentum we’ve built but I’m a winner, I don’t enjoy not qualifying.

“It stings and it hurts the players. I want it to.

“There’s another competition coming up and I don’t want to be feeling like that in the next one.”

Signings

Meanwhile, Docherty was pleased with the input of new striker Amadou Bakayoko after he emerged as a second-half substitute.

And he’s keen to keep the new signings coming.

“I’d like to. I’d like to maybe add a couple this week,” he added.

“Things are ongoing at the moment so we’ll pick up on that on Monday.”