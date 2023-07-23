5 Dundee talking points from Airdrie defeat including penalty decisions, attacking troubles and Diego Pineda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 Dundee talking points from Airdrie defeat including penalty decisions, attacking troubles and Diego Pineda

The Dark Blues fell to a 1-0 reverse at Airdrieonians - Tony Docherty's first loss as manager.

Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee defeated – two words that haven’t gone together for a long time.

Just shy of five long months in fact since the Dark Blues were last beaten – February 28 at home to Partick Thistle.

Their 11-match unbeaten run, however, came to an end at Airdrie thanks to a dubious spot-kick decision.

Rhys McCabe stepped up to show Lyall Cameron how to do it from 12 yards as he put his side top of Group E.

But what can we take from Saturday’s defeat?

Penalties

Where else to start in a game like this?

Dundee had the chance to put themselves in front, a lead that would’ve been deserved – just about.

Lyall Cameron saw a second-half penalty saved. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron saw a second-half penalty saved. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Scott Tiffoney won it by being sharper than the Airdrieonians backline and there was no doubt over the decision from Colin Steven on this one.

Lyall Cameron has now taken three penalties for the Dark Blues – two in matches, one in a shootout – and seen them all saved.

No doubting the confidence or the quality in the young man but that’s not a ratio that works for anybody.

Rhys McCabe wins the game for Airdrieonians. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Rhys McCabe wins the game for Airdrieonians. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Up the other end in the closing stages, Jack Wilkie was adjudged to have pushed Josh O’Connor in the area. Another penalty.

This one, though, looked soft at first glance. On second viewing on video it looks a terrible decision.

Player-manager McCabe, though, didn’t care as he put his side in the driving seat in Group E.

Toothless

Criticising the penalty decision, however, should not be taken as Dundee being hard done by.

They only had themselves to blame.

Cameron should have scored from 12 yards but the rest of the team also should have made more of the positions they got into.

There’s a familiar theme emerging over the last few games – Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Bonnyrigg and now Airdrieonians.

Manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor look on as their side struggle to break down Airdrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor look on as their side struggle to break down Airdrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

That’s four games and just three goals against lower-league opposition.

In each there was a frustration from manager Tony Docherty that his side weren’t anywhere near clinical enough and it was more of the same at the Excelsior.

There’s something missing between midfield and attack, a gap that’s not being bridged right now.

The strikers have got goals in pre-season but they’ve not missed a huge amount of chances. The supply hasn’t been consistent enough.

Owen Beck made his full Dundee debut at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck was missing for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Numbers, too, have been an issue. There was no real option to come from the bench to change either winger.

Owen Beck missing was a big one. His quality from left-back has been a major part of Dundee’s strategy.

Penalty aside, Wilkie performed well but he’s a completely different player.

It’s clear more additions are required.

Young team

Luke McCowan was Dundee’s oldest forward player at 25. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.

This was a learning curve for what still is a very young team.

Airdrie were well-organised and their movement pulled Dundee’s midfield around at times, creating big gaps to play into.

The oldest player in the starting middle three is Malachi Boateng at 21. In fact the oldest player not a defender in that side was Luke McCowan at 25.

This is a young team and with that comes inconsistency. More of that, though, can’t be afforded if they want to avoid an early exit.

Diego Pineda

Diego Pineda made his debut in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Diego Pineda made his debut in the second half. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

More frustration for Docherty as an error from the Mexico Football Federation denied Antonio Portales a first Dundee appearance.

We did see Diego Pineda, though.

He brought energy and work-rate, a few nice touches and one shot. That effort, however, showed a rustiness you’d expect from a player who hasn’t played since April.

There was enough, though, to suggest a good addition to the squad once he’s up to speed.

Group

Viaplay Cup Group E. Image: SPFL
Viaplay Cup Group E. Image: SPFL

One defeat doesn’t mean it’s game over in this competition, thankfully for Dundee.

What it does do is make the margin for error much, much smaller.

It’s likely the Dark Blues will now have to win against both Dumbarton and Inverness if they want to top Group E.

And will need Caley Thistle to get something against Airdrie as well.

For the best runners-up slot, it’ll be tricky. Only three go through after finishing second.

Teams have qualified with eight points in the past. Nine must be the target now, though.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to 'highlight quality of…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Airdrieonians defeat as he reveals Mexico FA…
Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Airdrieonians 1-0 Dundee: Dark Blues pay the penalty at both ends
Dundee striker Diego Pineda is a former Mexico youth international. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee new boy Diego Pineda opens up on fulfilling 'dream' and hopes of creating…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
Dundee's Jordan McGhee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Jordan McGhee: Where will he play under new boss Tony Docherty?
New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego…
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee's Mexicans: Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda under the microscope
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng explains 'clear vision' of manager Tony Docherty sold him…
Malachi Boateng
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well…