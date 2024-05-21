EXCLUSIVE: Amadou Bakayoko opens up on possibility of Dundee return as he hails fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Amadou Bakayoko opens up on possibility of Dundee return as he hails fans

The Sierra Leone international praised the impact of manager Tony Docherty on his time at Dens.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Amadou Bakayoko says he’d “love it” if he got the chance to return to Dundee next season.

The Sierra Leone international played the final match of his season-long loan spell against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Bakayoko joined from Forest Green Rovers after their relegation to English League Two and played a key role in the Dark Blues finishing in the Premiership top six.

The big striker led the line for the Dee and scored crucial goals along the way, netting six times and laying on five assists in 40 appearances.

That saw him finish second in the club’s scoring charts and manager Tony Docherty has already stated his desire to bring Bakayoko back to Dens Park next season.

Amadou Bakayoko will now head back to parent club Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko in his final Dundee match this season. Image: Shutterstock

However, the 28-year-old remains contracted at Forest Green into next season and will rejoin his parent club ahead of the new campaign.

The Green Army, though, have suffered back-to-back relegations and dropped out of the Football League.

‘I’d love it’

Asked if he knew what was happening this summer, Bakayoko exclusively told Courier Sport: “Not sure at the minute. We’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m contracted at Forest Green but I’ll have to speak to them and to see what’s possible.”

Would he be keen to return to Dundee?

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates after scoring at Livingston, only for his goal to be ruled out. Image: SNS

“For sure,” he replied.

“I think it’s a great league. I think I’ve done decent but I can do a lot better.

“I didn’t have a full pre-season because of the situation I was in.

“Yeah, if I do get the opportunity to come back I’d love it.”

Manager influence

A big part of that is the influence of manager Docherty.

Bakayoko spoke when he signed for the Dee about the need to feel wanted by his manager after struggles at Forest Green.

At the New Lawn, the manager who signed him, Ian Burchnall, was sacked just a couple of weeks later and the move didn’t work out for the striker.

He didn’t score for the Gloucestershire club but rediscovered the finishing touch at Dundee.

Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

And credits Docherty for helping him.

“It’s a lot different to playing in England but I’ve loved every minute of it,” Bakayoko added.

“I mainly need to thank the gaffer for the belief and trust he has in me.

“Hopefully, for him I’ve delivered.

“I always feel I can give more but I need to thank him for the opportunity he gave me.

“He showed a lot of belief in me and every time I stepped on the pitch I wanted to – even if it wasn’t myself – but made sure the boys were ready for the game and we put up a good fight against every team we played.”

Message to the fans

And what would he say to the Dundee fans after his season-long loan came to an end?

Bakayoko celebrates with team-mates at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

“A massive thank you to the fans, of course,” he added.

“We hit a big target and, hopefully, we delivered in playing a style of football. The gaffer has implemented a good style.

“So far you can see what he wants to build for next season with whoever he brings in.

“There was a lot of belief from the fans and that was a big help.

“I think we could have done better as well but we did get ourselves in a good spot.

“I do think next season with the way the gaffer wants to go and the motivation he has, he’ll want to push on a bit more.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park - and I'm…
Shaun Byrne
Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up
Stuart Gauld applause at Dens
Mum 'cried happy tears' as fans and players paid tribute to Dundee FC fan,…
Luke McCowan in goggles
5 memorable Luke McCowan moments as Dundee's top scorer earns Player of the Year…
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player…
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke McCowan on 10-goal Premiership haul, Scotland hopes and Dens future
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and his players thank the Dens Park support at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from odd Kilmarnock clash as finale hints at real potential…
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale - and vows to…
11
Fin Robertson blocks a Dan Armstrong cross as Dundee drew with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as Dee miss chance to finish…

Conversation