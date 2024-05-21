EXCLUSIVE: Amadou Bakayoko opens up on possibility of Dundee return as he hails fans

Amadou Bakayoko says he’d “love it” if he got the chance to return to Dundee next season.

The Sierra Leone international played the final match of his season-long loan spell against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Bakayoko joined from Forest Green Rovers after their relegation to English League Two and played a key role in the Dark Blues finishing in the Premiership top six.

The big striker led the line for the Dee and scored crucial goals along the way, netting six times and laying on five assists in 40 appearances.

That saw him finish second in the club’s scoring charts and manager Tony Docherty has already stated his desire to bring Bakayoko back to Dens Park next season.

However, the 28-year-old remains contracted at Forest Green into next season and will rejoin his parent club ahead of the new campaign.

The Green Army, though, have suffered back-to-back relegations and dropped out of the Football League.

‘I’d love it’

Asked if he knew what was happening this summer, Bakayoko exclusively told Courier Sport: “Not sure at the minute. We’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m contracted at Forest Green but I’ll have to speak to them and to see what’s possible.”

Would he be keen to return to Dundee?

“For sure,” he replied.

“I think it’s a great league. I think I’ve done decent but I can do a lot better.

“I didn’t have a full pre-season because of the situation I was in.

“Yeah, if I do get the opportunity to come back I’d love it.”

Manager influence

A big part of that is the influence of manager Docherty.

Bakayoko spoke when he signed for the Dee about the need to feel wanted by his manager after struggles at Forest Green.

At the New Lawn, the manager who signed him, Ian Burchnall, was sacked just a couple of weeks later and the move didn’t work out for the striker.

He didn’t score for the Gloucestershire club but rediscovered the finishing touch at Dundee.

And credits Docherty for helping him.

“It’s a lot different to playing in England but I’ve loved every minute of it,” Bakayoko added.

“I mainly need to thank the gaffer for the belief and trust he has in me.

“Hopefully, for him I’ve delivered.

“I always feel I can give more but I need to thank him for the opportunity he gave me.

“He showed a lot of belief in me and every time I stepped on the pitch I wanted to – even if it wasn’t myself – but made sure the boys were ready for the game and we put up a good fight against every team we played.”

Message to the fans

And what would he say to the Dundee fans after his season-long loan came to an end?

“A massive thank you to the fans, of course,” he added.

“We hit a big target and, hopefully, we delivered in playing a style of football. The gaffer has implemented a good style.

“So far you can see what he wants to build for next season with whoever he brings in.

“There was a lot of belief from the fans and that was a big help.

“I think we could have done better as well but we did get ourselves in a good spot.

“I do think next season with the way the gaffer wants to go and the motivation he has, he’ll want to push on a bit more.”