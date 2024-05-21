LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park – and I’m backing star man to burn even brighter next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park – and I’m backing star man to burn even brighter next season

Dundee's return to the Premiership has been an instant success.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There are plenty of reasons to predict a bright future for Dundee.

The weekend draw with Kilmarnock finished the season with what is, on paper, a pretty poor run of form.

However, there were more than enough positives in the performance and at the club in general to bolster the feeling of better times ahead at Dens Park.

To finish sixth in their first season back in the Premiership is a brilliant achievement.

There was a danger of fans being underwhelmed by the the way the post-split games have gone.

But I think people can see the positives, even if recent results haven’t gone the team’s way.

Dundee fans made themselves heard against Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The same went for Saturday.

Dundee scored a really good goal through Luke McCowan, really should have won the game in the end, but fell a little bit short.

Off the park, there is plenty to be happy about – a new stadium in the works, new training facility, the Burnley link-up and probably more I’ve forgotten about.

On the pitch, that goal in itself gives me plenty to look forward to.

McCowan scored it for his 10th goal of the season, a brilliant return.

His progress over the past few seasons has been impressive.

But it is clear he has the kind of attitude where he’s not content to sit on that – he wants more and full credit to him for that.

I think we’ll see an even better version of him next season.

The same goes for the man who set him up.

Scott Tiffoney
Scott Tiffoney has impressed for Dundee in recent weeks. Image: SNS

And I think it’s the progress of guys like Scott Tiffoney who give me most optimism.
Signed from Partick Thistle in the summer, it took him a wee while to find his feet at Dundee.

The quality of his setup against Killie, though, shows just what an improvement he has made.

And don’t forget he’s playing a new position.

It’s not easy to just switch from being a winger your whole career to playing up front.

As a winger, you get the ball and you take your man on.

Tiffoney showed on Saturday he’s been listening to his coaches.

Because as a striker it’s about making the right runs and timing them to beat an offside trap.

Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

He did that brilliantly. Then his touch was superb and crucially he showed his composure to lay the ball on a plate for McCowan to smash home.

All we have to do is look at McCowan’s first Premiership season, he had some good moments but more importantly he learned from the experience.

I think Tiffoney has more to give to this Dundee side and he’s probably not the only one.

Yet another positive around the club is the news of a pre-season trip to Poland.

Not so long ago, Dundee wouldn’t have considered that kind of expense.

Now they have yet another thing to point to to attract new talent – they are going about things in the right way on and off the park.

