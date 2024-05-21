LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park – and I’m backing star man to burn even brighter next season

There are plenty of reasons to predict a bright future for Dundee.

The weekend draw with Kilmarnock finished the season with what is, on paper, a pretty poor run of form.

However, there were more than enough positives in the performance and at the club in general to bolster the feeling of better times ahead at Dens Park.

To finish sixth in their first season back in the Premiership is a brilliant achievement.

There was a danger of fans being underwhelmed by the the way the post-split games have gone.

But I think people can see the positives, even if recent results haven’t gone the team’s way.

The same went for Saturday.

Dundee scored a really good goal through Luke McCowan, really should have won the game in the end, but fell a little bit short.

Off the park, there is plenty to be happy about – a new stadium in the works, new training facility, the Burnley link-up and probably more I’ve forgotten about.

On the pitch, that goal in itself gives me plenty to look forward to.

McCowan scored it for his 10th goal of the season, a brilliant return.

His progress over the past few seasons has been impressive.

But it is clear he has the kind of attitude where he’s not content to sit on that – he wants more and full credit to him for that.

I think we’ll see an even better version of him next season.

The same goes for the man who set him up.

And I think it’s the progress of guys like Scott Tiffoney who give me most optimism.

Signed from Partick Thistle in the summer, it took him a wee while to find his feet at Dundee.

The quality of his setup against Killie, though, shows just what an improvement he has made.

And don’t forget he’s playing a new position.

It’s not easy to just switch from being a winger your whole career to playing up front.

As a winger, you get the ball and you take your man on.

Tiffoney showed on Saturday he’s been listening to his coaches.

Because as a striker it’s about making the right runs and timing them to beat an offside trap.

He did that brilliantly. Then his touch was superb and crucially he showed his composure to lay the ball on a plate for McCowan to smash home.

All we have to do is look at McCowan’s first Premiership season, he had some good moments but more importantly he learned from the experience.

I think Tiffoney has more to give to this Dundee side and he’s probably not the only one.

Yet another positive around the club is the news of a pre-season trip to Poland.

Not so long ago, Dundee wouldn’t have considered that kind of expense.

Now they have yet another thing to point to to attract new talent – they are going about things in the right way on and off the park.