Confidence flowing for Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney as ‘brilliant ball-carrier’ hailed for work ethic

Scott Tiffoney is full of confidence in a Dundee shirt right now.

The attacker has played a key role in back-to-back home games for the Dark Blues – scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Ross County and playing a pivotal part in both goals against Kilmarnock.

That was after his start to life at Dens Park was punctuated by injuries as he struggled to get his career at the club up and running.

His manager, Tony Docherty, is delighted by the form of his summer signing.

And how he teamed up with strike partner Curtis Main against Killie last time out.

“I was really pleased with him. He’s a brilliant character around the dressing-room, a really hard trainer and a committed professional,” Docherty said.

“I’m glad to see him get his rewards for his efforts.

“I think he and Curtis Main put in a level of performance against Kilmarnock that merited the team winning.

“They were hugely influential in getting us a 2-1 lead.

“Tiffoney got the goal and won the penalty but was ably assisted by Main.

“He took a lot of the physical stuff and allowed the ball to drop to Tiffoney in that are to pick it up, Josh Mulligan won a lot of second balls off Main as well.”

‘More to come’

Tiffoney’s name doesn’t officially go down as the scorer of the opening goal after his initial shot came back off the post before going in off goalkeeper Will Dennis.

However, it was all his own work.

And Docherty reckons his attacker won’t be content to rest on his laurels with big games to come in the chase for a top-six place.

“It was a brilliant flick-on by Main but Tiffoney had a lot of work to do,” the Dens boss added.

“He runs at the defence from almost the halfway line. That’s the quality Tiff has.

“He’s a brilliant ball carrier with good technical ability and likes to get shots off around the box.

“To do that, you need a level of confidence and that’s where Tiff is right now.

“I hope there’s more to come from him and I hope he thinks that too.

“He’s come up with match-winning performances recently but knowing him he’ll be working hard in training to improve.”