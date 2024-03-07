Confidence flowing for Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney as ‘brilliant ball-carrier’ hailed for work ethic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Confidence flowing for Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney as ‘brilliant ball-carrier’ hailed for work ethic

Manager Tony Docherty has praised the impact of the former Partick Thistle man in recent games.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney
Scott Tiffoney has impressed for Dundee in recent weeks. Image: SNS

Scott Tiffoney is full of confidence in a Dundee shirt right now.

The attacker has played a key role in back-to-back home games for the Dark Blues – scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Ross County and playing a pivotal part in both goals against Kilmarnock.

That was after his start to life at Dens Park was punctuated by injuries as he struggled to get his career at the club up and running.

His manager, Tony Docherty, is delighted by the form of his summer signing.

And how he teamed up with strike partner Curtis Main against Killie last time out.

Scott Tiffoney fires goalwards as Dundee take the lead. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney fires goalwards as Dundee take the lead. Image: SNS

“I was really pleased with him. He’s a brilliant character around the dressing-room, a really hard trainer and a committed professional,” Docherty said.

“I’m glad to see him get his rewards for his efforts.

“I think he and Curtis Main put in a level of performance against Kilmarnock that merited the team winning.

“They were hugely influential in getting us a 2-1 lead.

“Tiffoney got the goal and won the penalty but was ably assisted by Main.

“He took a lot of the physical stuff and allowed the ball to drop to Tiffoney in that are to pick it up, Josh Mulligan won a lot of second balls off Main as well.”

‘More to come’

Tiffoney’s name doesn’t officially go down as the scorer of the opening goal after his initial shot came back off the post before going in off goalkeeper Will Dennis.

However, it was all his own work.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

And Docherty reckons his attacker won’t be content to rest on his laurels with big games to come in the chase for a top-six place.

“It was a brilliant flick-on by Main but Tiffoney had a lot of work to do,” the Dens boss added.

“He runs at the defence from almost the halfway line. That’s the quality Tiff has.

“He’s a brilliant ball carrier with good technical ability and likes to get shots off around the box.

“To do that, you need a level of confidence and that’s where Tiff is right now.

“I hope there’s more to come from him and I hope he thinks that too.

“He’s come up with match-winning performances recently but knowing him he’ll be working hard in training to improve.”

More from Dundee FC

Michael Mellon
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing 'cat…
Former Dundee and United player Mark Fotheringham
Mark Fotheringham reveals burning dugout ambition as ex-Dundee and United man declares: 'I can…
Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee remain 'work in progress' admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
JOHN NELMS: What building new Dundee FC stadium means for the city – and…
3
Jordan McGhee dismayed at full-time after Dundee lost to Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee suffer injury blow with Jordan McGhee set to miss key matches as Dens…
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
'Talks ongoing' over new Dundee contract for star man Luke McCowan confirms Tony Docherty
Kilmarnock celebrate after grabbing a point at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee need to improve to grab a top-six spot
Dundee FC player Luke McCowan with his bootbag under his arm and training kit on.
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on new contract wish as he talks top-six…
Owen Beck and Dan Armstrong was a fierce battle throughout the 90 minutes. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points from one that got away against Kilmarnock - including defending…

Conversation