5 Dundee talking points from one that got away against Kilmarnock – including defending crosses, top-six chances and a new top scorer

Another day, another lead given up – a frustrating habit for Dundee and their supporters this season.

Frustrating because the potential to be enjoying a loftier league position is so close.

The Dark Blues, though, were punished for not defending their box in the final stages against Kilmarnock.

That punishment is to drop out of the top six for the first time in a month.

However, there was more to this 2-2 home draw with Kilmarnock than just dropped points.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action at Dens Park.

Reaction

Just a few short days after a 7-1 hammering dished out by Celtic, this was a big test of character for this Dundee squad.

Would they be tentative? Would confidence be dented by that Parkhead pummelling?

Not a bit of it. Dundee started the game like a team with a point to prove.

They demonstrated that they can get back to their normal game after such a dreadfully poor result.

The Dark Blues showed real bottle in doing so. A sign that they have no intention of letting this positive season fizzle out.

But, if they want to finish in the top six, they need to show they can hold a lead when it really matters.

Crosses

Dundee’s defence took a hammering in midweek, on the pitch and off it.

The inability to defend crosses into the box kicked off a woeful night at Parkhead.

For the most part of this contest, they managed to do so. But Kilmarnock are a huge threat from cross balls and that’s where the two goals came from.

The first saw the dangerous Dan Armstrong get to the byline and centre for Joe Wright to knock down and Marley Watkins to level.

At that point, Killie had been decidedly second best but the Dark Blues weren’t able to keep them out for the full 45 minutes of the first half. It was a kick in the teeth after such a positive start to the game.

And the equaliser was a poor goal to concede. A simple corner into the box – Amadou Bakayoko, Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly were all there but none dealt with it.

The ball popped off Donnelly’s leg and dropped perfectly for Robbie Deas to finish.

A moment to leave Dundee gutted but one that should have been avoided.

Scott Tiffoney

Last time at Dens Park, Scott Tiffoney was the match-winner as he grabbed both goals in a 2-0 win over Ross County.

Back at home, he proved the match-winner once more though there was no goal for him this time.

He deserved to be on the scoresheet for the opening goal. The Killie defence were terrified to tackle the former Partick Thistle man and backed off and backed off and he made them pay.

Cutting inside, his effort was a good one but came back off the post before hitting the back of Killie goalie Will Dennis.

And the penalty was all Tiffoney. He got his body between the defender and the ball, exactly where Lewis Mayo didn’t want him to be.

The defender fell into the trap set by the Dundee man as he dragged him down in an untidy headlock.

Killie boss Derek McInnes bemoaned the decision post-match but it was a clear foul that continued into the penalty area.

Tiffoney is starting to show he can make a real difference at Premiership level.

Top scorer

Dundee have a new top scorer this season.

Luke McCowan is that man with the penalty seeing him grab his seventh goal of the campaign.

That puts him beyond Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson for goals in all competitions.

Regardless of the overall performance of the team around him, McCowan continues to perform at a very high level.

Not only that, he’s doing so in performing different roles for his team. He started this match at right wing-back, covering for the absence of Jordan McGhee.

He did so with no problems. But when moved back into the middle for the final 35 minutes, McCowan’s influence grew.

He’s developed into an excellent Premiership player and an absolutely vital cog in the Dundee team.

Top-six race

This was a big blow to Dundee’s hopes of making it to the top six.

They dropped out of the top half and did so with games beginning to run out – just five remain now.

The goal from Deas cuts the chances of the Dark Blues catching Killie while St Mirren moved even further ahead. Dundee do have a game in hand over those two, though.

It’s far more likely that there is just one space in the top half left to fight for with three teams in the mix.

Right now, Hibs are in pole position and Motherwell suddenly look like a real contender.

If Dundee want to retake that spot after 33 games they’ll need to start winning games.

Four wins since November isn’t the kind of form that’ll do the job.

A weekend off can recharge the batteries – and get over some injuries – before a crucial home clash with Aberdeen.

The top six is still very much on but improvements in key moments are needed.