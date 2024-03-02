Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as late strike denies Dee win over 10-man Killie

A stoppage time Robbie Deas goal denied Dundee a crucial victory as 10-man Kilmarnock grabbed a 2-2 draw.

The Dark Blues led twice but were pegged back on both occasions as the two sides played out their third 2-2 draw of the season.

A fine run from Scott Tiffoney forced an own goal from keeper Will Dennis after 11 minutes before Marley Watkins levelled on 35 minutes.

Lewis Mayo was then red carded as he gave away a penalty on 63 minutes, allowing Luke McCowan to make it 2-1.

But the game wasn’t done as the visitors snatched a late equaliser, Deas firing home from a corner on 91 minutes.

First half

Manager Tony Docherty rang the changes for the Dee after their 7-1 hammering at Celtic.

Six changes in total. Three forced with Trevor Carson missing out due to a knee injury alongside Jordan McGhee and the suspended Fin Robertson.

Also out were Ricki Lamie, Amadou Bakayoko and Malachi Boateng as Aaron Donnelly, Scott Tiffoney, Mo Sylla, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan came in from the start.

Goalie Jon McCracken made his second Dundee debut in goal.

Killie, meanwhile, were without the injured Greg Stewart.

There was no hangover from the midweek nightmare as Dundee made the early running, getting off to a very positive start.

And they deserved their lead when it came on 11 minutes. Tiffoney did all the work but won’t get the goal with Killie goalie Will Dennis getting the final touch.

The Dee attacker drove at the backline before cutting inside and hitting a low shot. It hit the post but rebounded into the net off the back of the stricken keeper.

Dundee were making all the running but Kilmarnock found their way back into the game as Watkins finished from a Joe Wright knock-down.

From there the visitors finished the first half strongly but it was all square after 45 minutes. A sharp improvement from Dundee’s last first half showing.

Second half

Shortly after the break Killie had the chance to take the lead as they broke on the counter attack.

Watkins was clean through on goal, ignored his team-mates in support and went for goal. McCracken, though, was equal to the effort and made a big save with his feet.

The visitors would rue that miss as Dundee regained the lead just after the hour.

Tiffoney again did the hard work but again didn’t get on the scoresheet. Mayo looked favourite to get to looping ball over the top but Tiffoney was sharper.

The Killie defender dragged him down in the area and earned a red card on top of the penalty kick.

McCowan stepped up and found the inside of the post again from 12 yards, though with the helping hand of goalkeeper Dennis.

Dundee were keen to put the contest to bed and were inches away from doing that with five minutes remaining as sub Michael Mellon smashed a fine effort off the post.

The match was still alive, however, as Killie’s 10 men earned a corner as the match ticked into stoppage time.

The ball dropped for Deas to hammer home and snatch his side a point.

That result saw Dundee drop out of the top six as Hibs moved above them.

Star Man: Scott Tiffoney

He may not have got his name on the scoresheet but Tiffoney played the key role in both of Dundee’s goals.

The attacker is starting to enjoy his days at Dens after a home double against Ross County a fortnight ago.

A menace throughout.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 7, Shaughnessy 6, Donnelly 7, Portales 6, Beck 8, Mulligan 7, Sylla 7, McCowan 7, Cameron 6 (Dodgson 55, 6), Tiffoney 8 (Mellon 75), Main 6 (Bakayoko 75).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Lamie, Boateng, Costelloe.

Kilmarnock: Dennis, Ndaba, Wright, Mayo, Deas, Vassell (Van Veen 69), Kennedy, Armstrong (Mackay-Steven 86), Donnelly (Watson 74), Watkins (Cameron 86), Polworth (Balagizi 74).

Subs not used: O’Hara, McKenzie, Murray, Davies.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 5,588 (667 away)