Lyall Cameron: Dundee won’t watch ’embarrassing’ Celtic loss – we’re focused on future

Lyall Cameron admits the Dundee squad haven’t watched a video rerun of Wednesday night’s horror show at Celtic Park.

The Dark Blues were demolished 7-1 by the rampant Hoops, with the midfielder admitting the scale of defeat was embarrassing.

However, Cameron is adamant that Dundee cannot allow that hammering to define their season and instead their full focus is on what is ahead of them, starting today against Kilmarnock at Dens.

The Scotland Under-21 star said: “It’s your job at the end of the day and we’ve been embarrassed in front of a lot of people, so it’s not nice.

“But have come in and put it behind us. We haven’t even watched it back, it’s all about looking forward.

“Having a game so quickly helps us move on.

“The manager just told us it can happen, we played Celtic on a night they were very good and played badly ourselves.

“All you can do is try your best to recover from it and go again, that means focusing on Saturday.

“We limited the damage in the second half and it’s now all about Kilmarnock.

“We can’t let what happened on Wednesday night define our season because we’re going for a top six place.”

Despite the Celtic result, Dundee still sit one point ahead of seventh-placed Hibs in the table and Cameron insists that shows just how well the Dark Blues have done overall so far this season.

He added: “We have a lot of important games now, so we have to pick up as many points as we can.

“If you’d asked anyone at the start of the season about being in this position, they’d have snapped your hand off.

“So we’re still in a good place, although we know it’s going to be tough because there are a lot of good teams going for top six.

“I don’t know how many points it will take, I haven’t a clue – we just have to focus on each game as it comes.”

So far this season, Dundee have drawn twice against Kilmarnock in the league and lost against Derek McInnes’ side in the Scottish Cup.

However, Cameron insists the Dark Blues are due a win against the Ayrshire outfit.

He said: “The games against Kilmarnock have been a bit weird so far. There has been a lot of drama in them with late goals and stuff.

“Hopefully we are due to beat them this time.

“Kilmarnock have a lot of threats and they are very good at what they do.

“We will have to battle away and earn the right to play. Hopefully if we can do that, we’ll give ourselves the platform to win the points.

“What we have to do is start much better. We didn’t start well at Hibs and then lost an early goal against Celtic.

“In this league you have to start well because if you get on top it’s easier to go on and win games.

“We are at home so we need to be at it from the outset, be attacking and hopefully that sets the tone.

“The manager has told us we need to be better than in the last two games.”