Dundee’s Ricki Lamie: Celtic humiliation hurts but Dee must show they can bounce back

Allowing an “embarrassing” result at Celtic to affect future results would be a sign of a bad team.

That’s the view of Dundee defender Ricki Lamie as he picked the bones out of one of the club’s worst defeats in their history.

The Dark Blues were dismantled at Parkhead as the Hoops ran riot, scoring six unanswered goals in the first half before eventually running out 7-1 winners.

It was a humiliating evening for a Dundee side that has earned plenty of plaudits this season.

But it can’t be one that derails their plans for a strong finish to the campaign.

“When you look at the league table, it’s still all there to play for,” Lamie said.

“If you let bad results affect you, that’s the sign of a poor team. You need to bounce back.

“We are a newly-promoted team and up to now we have done well, but we always want to do better, set our own objectives.

“We have had poor results. I couldn’t say off the top of my head but we’ve not had repetitive poor results, we have always managed to come up with a result to change things round, and Saturday will be another test again to do that.”

Mood in dressing-room

Attitudes in the dressing-room at half-time were angry as Dundee faced an upcoming 45 minutes already six goals behind.

However, after the game it was far more quiet.

Asked what the mood was like after the final whistle, Lamie explained: “Sombre. Listen, you would be asking questions if it doesn’t hurt you as a professional.

“It hurt me. As a defender it’s embarrassing to concede that many goals.

“But, listen, plenty of teams have gone there and conceded heavily or been dominated from the first whistle.

“Not every team can bounce back straight after.

“It’s a massive game on Saturday, when you look at results elsewhere we probably got away with it in terms of the league table, so it’s imperative that we pick ourselves up and go again.

“There’s plenty in that dressing room, a blend of young, energetic players that want to do well and kick on.

“And a wee bit of experience as well, who have been on the back of poor results but know how it is to bounce back.”