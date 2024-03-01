Dundee’s Ricki Lamie: Celtic humiliation hurts but Dee must show they can bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Ricki Lamie: Celtic humiliation hurts but Dee must show they can bounce back

The Dark Blues face a key Premiership clash at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

By George Cran
Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie at Celtic as Dundee were thrashed 7-1. Image: SNS

Allowing an “embarrassing” result at Celtic to affect future results would be a sign of a bad team.

That’s the view of Dundee defender Ricki Lamie as he picked the bones out of one of the club’s worst defeats in their history.

The Dark Blues were dismantled at Parkhead as the Hoops ran riot, scoring six unanswered goals in the first half before eventually running out 7-1 winners.

It was a humiliating evening for a Dundee side that has earned plenty of plaudits this season.

But it can’t be one that derails their plans for a strong finish to the campaign.

Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead – Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA

“When you look at the league table, it’s still all there to play for,” Lamie said.

“If you let bad results affect you, that’s the sign of a poor team. You need to bounce back.

“We are a newly-promoted team and up to now we have done well, but we always want to do better, set our own objectives.

“We have had poor results. I couldn’t say off the top of my head but we’ve not had repetitive poor results, we have always managed to come up with a result to change things round, and Saturday will be another test again to do that.”

Mood in dressing-room

Attitudes in the dressing-room at half-time were angry as Dundee faced an upcoming 45 minutes already six goals behind.

However, after the game it was far more quiet.

Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Celtic celebrate as Ricki Lamie (left) looks on. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Asked what the mood was like after the final whistle, Lamie explained: “Sombre. Listen, you would be asking questions if it doesn’t hurt you as a professional.

“It hurt me. As a defender it’s embarrassing to concede that many goals.

“But, listen, plenty of teams have gone there and conceded heavily or been dominated from the first whistle.

“Not every team can bounce back straight after.

“It’s a massive game on Saturday, when you look at results elsewhere we probably got away with it in terms of the league table, so it’s imperative that we pick ourselves up and go again.

“There’s plenty in that dressing room, a blend of young, energetic players that want to do well and kick on.

“And a wee bit of experience as well, who have been on the back of poor results but know how it is to bounce back.”

