Home News Courts

Post-eye operation pensioner drove wrong way down Perthshire A9 into path of police van

Multiple vehicles - including a police van - were forced to swerve out of the way of John MacAskill's Vauxhall Corsa.

By Jamie Buchan
John MacAskill appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
John MacAskill appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A pensioner drove the wrong way down the A9 and into the path of a police van after undergoing eye surgery, a court has heard.

John MacAskill blundered into the wrong carriageway at the “confusing” Blackford junction.

Southbound drivers were forced to swerve out of his way to avoid a pile-up.

The 73-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to an amended charge of careless driving “whilst not physically fit to do so” when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The part-time railway worker was told he had “narrowly” avoided a driving ban.

Police saw flashing headlights

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said MacAskill was travelling south in his Vauxhall Corsa on the A9 at around 9pm on November 19 2022.

“Police witnesses in a marked police van were on the same road, heading north.

John MacAskill
Pensioner John MacAskill pled guilty to careless driving on the A9 when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“As officers approached the junction, they became aware of southbound traffic flashing their headlights at them.

“They then saw the accused’s vehicle travelling south, moving into their lane and travelling towards them.

“The police constable who was driving had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with the accused.”

She said MacAskill continued to drive down the wrong side of the road.

The A9 near Blackford.
The A9 near Blackford.

“Other vehicles also had to take evasive action to avoid him.

“The accused then turned off at the junction.

“He stopped his vehicle and was questioned by officers.”

MacAskill told them he had not been drinking but was feeling very unwell and had just finished work.

Disorientated at ‘confusing’ junction

When asked by Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC why a plea of careless and not dangerous driving had been accepted, Ms Hodgson described the junction as “confusing”.

She said: “It appears that the accused has gone further than he should have, or gone into the turning lane too soon.”

MacAskill’s lawyer said her client had no criminal record and had been driving since he was 19.

She said: “Before this incident, he had undergone surgery on his eyes.

“He had been told not to drive for three weeks.”

The court heard this had been the first time MacAskill had got behind the wheel at night, since doctors gave him the go-ahead.

His eyesight began failing and he became disorientated, the solicitor said.

“After this, he made the decision not to drive for two months until his vision returned fully

“This was totally unexpected and out of character for Mr MacAskill.

“He is driving again and there has been no issues since.”

Perth Sheriff Court
MacAskill appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

The court heard how the pensioner works part-time on the railways and needs his car to get to work.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told MacAskill: “I take into account the layout of his particular location.

“You seem to have taken the right steps following this incident to make sure you are fit to drive.

“But I am concerned that when you had issues with your eyes, you did not just stop.”

She added: “You have narrowly avoided a disqualification.”

MacAskill, of Mitchell Street, Glasgow, was fined £480 and had nine points added to his licence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

