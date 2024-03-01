EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland

The Courier columnist is doing her bit to grow the sport beyond its traditional heartland.

Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
By Eve Muirhead

I’m out in Poland just now.

It’s part of the World Curling Olympic Celebration Tour.

Promoting the sport in areas that aren’t traditional heartlands for it are always important.

I’ve been visiting schools and doing some coaching.

There are plenty of people in Poland who didn’t even knowing what curling is so it’s been great to play a small part in helping to change that.

One of the most inspiring stories of the recent Youth Olympics in Gangwon was the Nigerian ‘Broomzillas’ becoming the first African nation to compete in the Games.

Practicing on artificial surfaces back home and then playing with smiles on their faces was humbling for those of us who have been brought up in a curling family with easy access to ice.

No minority sport can ever afford to stop ‘growing the game’.

I saw a bit of the Scottish mixed doubles action before I flew out to Poland and then I was following the results at the weekend while I was out there.

First of all, it’s always nice to see a Perth curler win a national title.

That’s two in a row for Duncan McFadzean, having been part of Team Whyte’s impressive triumph at Dumfries earlier in the month.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat have been World champions and represented Britain at an Olympics so for them to not even make the semi-final was a surprise.

But I said last week that it was a very open field for a variety of reasons.

Duncan and Sophie Jackson thoroughly deserved their win and they’ll have a good chance of doing well in the Worlds in Sweden because I can see that being another competition which will have a lot of medal contenders.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Rachel Homan has clinched her fourth Canadian title.

The competition was in the Calgary arena, where my last Worlds were held in the ‘bubble’ event that doesn’t bring back happy memories for me!

But this was a great tournament to watch.

This latest title for Rachel came seven years after she had last won it.

And when you beat Jennifer Jones three times in the week you know you’ve earned your success.

From the very first day you could see that Rachel’s team was the one to beat.

They dominated from start to finish.

Jennifer getting to the final was an achievement in itself, coming so soon after she announced that she would be retiring from the women’s side of the sport.

I guess to some extent, Rachel has been a bit in Jennifer’s shadow.

But she’s achieved great things and has put together a really strong group.

This was Tracy Fleury’s first title and you could see what it meant to her.

The best may still be to come for Team Homan.

A comment made by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in an interview with the BBC’s Jane Lewis has split opinion.

I’m sure if Brendan got the chance to go back in time he would choose to end it differently.

But I genuinely don’t think Jane would be offended by ‘good girl’.

I wouldn’t be.

There are plenty of examples of athletes and coaches saying something they don’t mean or getting their words wrong.

Having watched it and read both Brendan and Jane’s comments since, I think that’s what has happened in this case.

For me, it’s a case of a mountain out of a mole hill.

