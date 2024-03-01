Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k

Finavon Castle near Forfar was built in 1865.

By Chloe Burrell
Finavon Castle in Angus.
A ground-floor apartment inside Finavon Castle is for sale. Image: Savills

A ground-floor apartment inside a beautiful Angus castle has gone on the market.

Finavon Castle, north of Forfar, is a former baronial mansion dating from 1865.

It remained in the same family until the building was converted into an eight-apartment complex in 1984.

One of those apartments, which forms part of the Earl of Crawford Suite, has now been put up for sale.

The entrance to the castle. Image: Savills

It is one of only two apartments to have access through the original front door and to have two garages.

A large entrance hallway with a tiled floor leads to the apartment.

The magnificent sitting room has a large bay window with a French door leading out to the garden and a marble fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

Entrance hall to Earl of Crawford Suite near Angus.
The large main entrance hall leads to the apartment. Image: Savills
The sitting room of the Earl of Crawford Suite inside Finavon Castle near Angus.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
Dining room of Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The dining room has an ornate ceiling. Image: Savills
Kitchen in Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The kitchen. Image: Savills

Next door is an elegant dining room, complete with an ornate ceiling.

It is linked to the newly refurbished kitchen which is full of natural light.

The master bedroom features a fireplace with a wood-burning stove, a fitted wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms also come with en-suites and one has a fitted bookcase.

The main bedroom at Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom at Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The stylish master en-suite. Image: Savills
Bedroom of Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom at Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The en-suite for the second bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom of Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
En-suite bathroom at Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Savills

The apartment has access to two private gardens.

One is at the front, featuring paved and gravelled seating areas, lawns and borders.

To the rear is an enclosed back garden with fruit trees.

The rear of the apartment inside Finavon Castle. Image: Savills
Garden at Earl of Crawford Suite in Finavon Castle near Angus.
The garden. Image: Savills
The castle has a beautiful countryside setting. Image: Savills

The apartments further benefit from a shared walled garden, which is divided into eight private spaces.

Large trees surrounding Finavon Castle give the apartments plenty of privacy, but some areas provide lovely views of the rolling hills and countryside.

Apartment two in the Earl Of Crawford Suite is being marketed by Savills for offers over £375,000.

