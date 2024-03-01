Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k

A ground-floor apartment inside a beautiful Angus castle has gone on the market.

Finavon Castle, north of Forfar, is a former baronial mansion dating from 1865.

It remained in the same family until the building was converted into an eight-apartment complex in 1984.

One of those apartments, which forms part of the Earl of Crawford Suite, has now been put up for sale.

It is one of only two apartments to have access through the original front door and to have two garages.

A large entrance hallway with a tiled floor leads to the apartment.

The magnificent sitting room has a large bay window with a French door leading out to the garden and a marble fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

Next door is an elegant dining room, complete with an ornate ceiling.

It is linked to the newly refurbished kitchen which is full of natural light.

The master bedroom features a fireplace with a wood-burning stove, a fitted wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.

The other two bedrooms also come with en-suites and one has a fitted bookcase.

The apartment has access to two private gardens.

One is at the front, featuring paved and gravelled seating areas, lawns and borders.

To the rear is an enclosed back garden with fruit trees.

The apartments further benefit from a shared walled garden, which is divided into eight private spaces.

Large trees surrounding Finavon Castle give the apartments plenty of privacy, but some areas provide lovely views of the rolling hills and countryside.

Apartment two in the Earl Of Crawford Suite is being marketed by Savills for offers over £375,000.