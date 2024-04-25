Inside 5 of the most expensive flats on sale in Tayside and Fife

Flats are often seen as a cheap way of getting your first home.

But that’s not all they are. We’ve found some flats that are more expensive than many large and luxurious houses.

The most expensive flats tend to be in property hot spots or in areas that enjoy excellent amenities or amazing views.

We’ve found five of the most expensive flats in Tayside and Fife. They are not the five most expensive flats in the area. If we made such a list all five would be in St Andrews – the coastal Fife town being one of Scotland’s most expensive areas.

We’ve limited ourselves to two St Andrews apartments and cast our net elsewhere for the other most expensive flats.

St Andrews

This upper flat in St Andrews is on sale for a whopping £825,000. Upper Chagford is on Argyle Street, on the outskirts of the town centre.

That sort of money doesn’t even buy you a flat that’s beautifully finished. The interior is quite tired looking, with faded carpets and older style bathrooms.

You do at least get lots of space for your £825,000 – there are six bedrooms spread over two levels.

The lower flat is for sale as well – for £625,000 – meaning it may be possible to turn the two apartments into one enormous family home.

St Andrews

The second and final expensive St Andrews flat on our list is this new build on Lade Braes.

The two-bedroom apartment forms part of an award winning development that was completed a couple of years ago.

The first floor flat has an open plan living room/kitchen, two bedrooms – one with an en suite shower room – and a family bathroom.

It has secure underground parking and is surrounded by landscaped grounds.

It’s on sale for offers over £725,000.

Blairgowrie

Apartment 1878 is the penthouse in an exclusive conversion of a striking former school in Blairgowrie.

The outstanding open plan living/dining/kitchen has a double height ceiling and three huge windows that offer excellent views over the town and to the hills beyond.

There’s an en suite main bedroom, two further bedrooms and a shower room.

It’s on sale with Ballantynes for offers over £475,000.

Dundee

Another penthouse apartment, this one occupies the top level of a riverside development on Dundee’s waterfront.

An open plan living room and kitchen have glazed doors to a patio that offers sweeping views over the Tay.

There are two double bedrooms, both of which have the unusual feature of a mezzanine level that could be used as a home office or an area to relax and unwind.

The flat has gas underfloor heating and there is private parking and video-controlled security entry.

Verdala are marketing the flat for a fixed price of £420,000.

Monifieth

This property comes in at less than half the price of our St Andrews apartments, but that’s still pretty expensive for a flat in Monifieth.

This three bedroom apartment does have the not insignificant benefit of being beside the beach and having superb views over the Tay, however.

The flat is part of Milton Mill, a development on Monifieth’s waterfront. The apartment has gas fired underfloor heating and a balcony to enjoy the views from.

It’s on sale with Thorntons for £320,000.