Community launches legal bid over SRUC’s Elmwood downsizing plan

Objectors to plans by Scotland’s Rural College to downsize its Fife campus have launched a legal bid to be involved in the decision-making.

Students were heartbroken when SRUC announced it was closing its main building at Elmwood, in Cupar, at the end of this term.

Now a community council has made a participation request under the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act, which would allow them to challenge many of the planned cuts.

The act allows community bodies to request participation in services to improve outcomes.

Elie and the Royal Burgh of Earlsferry Community Council says it wants to help Fife students by improving access to courses at Elmwood.

It fears demolishing the main building and cutting back courses amount to a “managed decline” of provision.

And they say this will leave many youngsters high and dry.

Cuts planned to Elmwood courses and staff

Elmwood is the only college in Fife offering land-based courses such as horticulture, golf course management, greenkeeping and animal care.

And it is renowned for its support for students with learning difficulties and mental health issues.

They benefit from introductory courses which enable them to access National Certificate level courses.

However, all the introductory subjects are to be cancelled, leaving students with no option but to travel to Edinburgh or further afield.

The community council also wants to challenge cuts to library staff and support services, the closure of student accommodation and the selling-off of the golf course and tree nursery.

They say these changes will deprive Fife’s young people of training and employment opportunities.

SRUC Elmwood cuts ‘make no sense at all’

Community council chairperson Angela Anderson said: “The only way to ensure the voices of the local community and students are heard is by including them in transparent, meaningful dialogue.”

She said this should include a clear commitment from all parties to work together to improve outcomes.

“This goes beyond consultation, which my be valuable in its own right,” said Dr Anderson.

“Selling off the golf course and reducing the number of land-based courses makes no sense at all.

“We are the home of golf, with 44 golf courses, extensive agriculture and significant food production.

“Young people need support as never before to get into education and employment.

“And the loss of the opportunities Elmwood offers will leave many Fife youngsters high and dry.”

Ideas for future of Elmwood campus

Members want to present several ideas to SRUC.

These include creating a new campus in Cupar, expanding course provision and drawing on alternative sources of funding.

“We’ve asked SRUC for comprehensive financial accounts and other information relating to their decision-making at Elmwood,” Dr Anderson said.

“This includes any consultation they have carried out.”

Angela Anderson is chair of St Andrews Out-of-Hours group which submitted a successful participation request to NHS Fife in 2018.

She is also a former senior medical officer and adviser to Scotland’s health minister.

Gavin Macgregor, SRUC chief operating officer and deputy chief executive, confirmed the community council’s request has been received.

“Members of our executive leadership team are meeting with them on site today to discuss things further,” he said.

A college spokesman previously said changes are necessary to ensure Elmwood remains financially sustainable.