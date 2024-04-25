Community launches legal bid over SRUC’s Elmwood downsizing plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community launches legal bid over SRUC’s Elmwood downsizing plan

Elie and Earlsferry Community Council hopes to challenge many of the proposed cuts at the Cupar campus.

By Claire Warrender
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.

Objectors to plans by Scotland’s Rural College to downsize its Fife campus have launched a legal bid to be involved in the decision-making.

Students were heartbroken when SRUC announced it was closing its main building at Elmwood, in Cupar, at the end of this term.

Now a community council has made a participation request under the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act, which would allow them to challenge many of the planned cuts.

The act allows community bodies to request participation in services to improve outcomes.

Elie and the Royal Burgh of Earlsferry Community Council says it wants to help Fife students by improving access to courses at Elmwood.

It fears demolishing the main building and cutting back courses amount to a “managed decline” of provision.

And they say this will leave many youngsters high and dry.

Cuts planned to Elmwood courses and staff

Elmwood is the only college in Fife offering land-based courses such as horticulture, golf course management, greenkeeping and animal care.

And it is renowned for its support for students with learning difficulties and mental health issues.

A sign for SRUC Elmwood campus.
SRUC Elmwood campus near Cupar.

They benefit from introductory courses which enable them to access National Certificate level courses.

However, all the introductory subjects are to be cancelled, leaving students with no option but to travel to Edinburgh or further afield.

The community council also wants to challenge cuts to library staff and support services, the closure of student accommodation and the selling-off of the golf course and tree nursery.

They say these changes will deprive Fife’s young people of training and employment opportunities.

SRUC Elmwood cuts ‘make no sense at all’

Community council chairperson Angela Anderson said: “The only way to ensure the voices of the local community and students are heard is by including them in transparent, meaningful dialogue.”

She said this should include a clear commitment from all parties to work together to improve outcomes.

Dr Angela Anderson has launched a participation request following an announcement of Elmwood College cuts
Dr Angela Anderson wants to challenge cuts at the SRUC Elmwood campus.

“This goes beyond consultation, which my be valuable in its own right,” said Dr Anderson.

“Selling off the golf course and reducing the number of land-based courses makes no sense at all.

“We are the home of golf, with 44 golf courses, extensive agriculture and significant food production.

“Young people need support as never before to get into education and employment.

“And the loss of the opportunities Elmwood offers will leave many Fife youngsters high and dry.”

Ideas for future of Elmwood campus

Members want to present several ideas to SRUC.

These include creating a new campus in Cupar, expanding course provision and drawing on alternative sources of funding.

“We’ve asked SRUC for comprehensive financial accounts and other information relating to their decision-making at Elmwood,” Dr Anderson said.

“This includes any consultation they have carried out.”

Angela Anderson is chair of St Andrews Out-of-Hours group which submitted a successful participation request to NHS Fife in 2018.

She is also a former senior medical officer and adviser to Scotland’s health minister.

Gavin Macgregor, SRUC chief operating officer and deputy chief executive, confirmed the community council’s request has been received.

“Members of our executive leadership team are meeting with them on site today to discuss things further,” he said.

A college spokesman previously said changes are necessary to ensure Elmwood remains financially sustainable.

Conversation