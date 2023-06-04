Elmwood golf course and student residence in Fife facing closure due to ‘significant deficit’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Rural College is considering closing its golf course and student housing at Elmwood in Fife.

In a statement, the college blamed a “significant deficit” at the campus, near Cupar, caused primarily by the cost of running the golf course and the student residences.

A consultation process has begun involving senior management, the student association and, trade unions.

The campus has a 72 bedroom student accommodation – however, it is not yet known what will happen to its residents or if there will be redundancies.

Elmwood has an 18-hole golf course and club house. It provides training and degrees in golf course management, animal care and wildlife management.

The statement said: “At present Elmwood is operating at a significant deficit which is caused, in particular, by two areas of campus: the golf course and the student residences.

“Consideration over whether these areas should remain a part of the campus will be the focus of the upcoming consultation.

“SRUC is experiencing a time of great change as we develop and enhance our institution and, given the current financial climate, we must give careful consideration to ensuring budget is spent where it will be most beneficial to the institution.”

“Updates following the consultation will be made available in due course.”

Student association ‘shocked and saddened’

A statement sent by the SRUC student association (SRUCSA) seen by The Courier said: “We are shocked and saddened by the proposals and are aware that many students will be adversely affected.

“SRUCSA believes that a residential experience is an important part of SURC study.

“It is important that students understand that a consultation is a way to formally collect the thoughts and opinions from people that will inform students and help with decision making.

“This means that students thoughts and opinions matter.

“SRUCSA is currently helping students in dealing with this shocking news and is here ti support students during this difficult time.”