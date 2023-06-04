Elmwood golf course and student residence in Fife facing closure due to ‘significant deficit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Elmwood golf course and student residence in Fife facing closure due to ‘significant deficit’

Operators say the deficit is mostly caused due to the upkeep of the golf course and student accommodation.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for SRUC Elmwood campus.
SRUC Elmwood campus near Cupar.

Scotland’s Rural College is considering closing its golf course and student housing at Elmwood in Fife.

In a statement, the college blamed a “significant deficit” at the campus, near Cupar, caused primarily by the cost of running the golf course and the student residences.

A consultation process has begun involving senior management, the student association and, trade unions.

The campus has a 72 bedroom student accommodation – however, it is not yet known what will happen to its residents or if there will be redundancies.

Elmwood has an 18-hole golf course and club house. It provides training and degrees in golf course management, animal care and wildlife management.

The SRUC college building in Cupar.
The SURC Elmwood Campus near Cupar.

The statement said: “At present Elmwood is operating at a significant deficit which is caused, in particular, by two areas of campus: the golf course and the student residences.

“Consideration over whether these areas should remain a part of the campus will be the focus of the upcoming consultation.

“SRUC is experiencing a time of great change as we develop and enhance our institution and, given the current financial climate, we must give careful consideration to ensuring budget is spent where it will be most beneficial to the institution.”

“Updates following the consultation will be made available in due course.”

Student association ‘shocked and saddened’

A statement sent by the SRUC student association (SRUCSA) seen by The Courier said: “We are shocked and saddened by the proposals and are aware that many students will be adversely affected.

“SRUCSA believes that a residential experience is an important part of SURC study.

“It is important that students understand that a consultation is a way to formally collect the thoughts and opinions from people that will inform students and help with decision making.

“This means that students thoughts and opinions matter.

“SRUCSA is currently helping students in dealing with this shocking news and is here ti support students during this difficult time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Cateran Yomp walkers
24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023
Reece Rodger and his partner, Paula Airzee
Reece Rodger: Partner thanks public for support as funeral details confirmed
Missing Kirkcaldy man Alexander 'Sandy' Clarke
Fresh appeal to trace Kirkcaldy man 10 years after disappearance
Post Thumbnail
Fife OAP attacked wife after quizzing her about new tattoo
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Marion Todd author interview Picture shows; Marion Todd. na. Supplied by Kathryn Shepherd Date; Unknown
'Don't change the killer halfway through': Fife crime novelist Marion Todd reveals 'weird' writing…
Yesterday was the 30th annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn. Image: David Wardle
27 best pictures as sun shines on Black Rock 5 race in Fife
Singer/songwriter Cody Feechan.
MUSIC: There's no place like home for Fife musician Cody Feechan
Looking from East Lomond to West.
WALK THIS WAY: East and West Lomond in Fife - with Bishop Hill thrown…
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker left candles at ex's door and whispered threats to her at work
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. assault Picture shows; Gary and Sandra Lowe. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/06/2023
'Where's your blue badge?' Pensioner punched woman, 26, in row over disabled parking space…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]