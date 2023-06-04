Luke McCowan pens new Dundee deal as Dark Blues’ Premiership squad takes shape

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee winger Luke McCowan has penned a new two-year deal with the Dens Park outfit.

McCowan, 25, was among a swathe of Dee stars out of contract this summer.

However, the former Ayr United ace has committed to the club’s Premiership charge under new boss Tony Docherty.

McCowan told Dundee’s official website: “I am happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to the season in the Premiership and taking the positives from winning the league last year into this year.

“I am excited to work under the new manager and for the season ahead.”

McCowan joined the Dark Blues in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to notch 15 goals in 76 appearances.

He rippled the net in Dundee’s dramatic 5-3 triumph over Queen’s Park that sealed the Championship title.

Squad taking shape

He follows Harry Sharp, Cammy Kerr, Josh Mulligan, Adam Legzdins, Lee Ashcroft and Lyall Cameron in agreeing extensions.

Dundee also swooped to make Joe Shaughnessy the first signing of the Docherty era.