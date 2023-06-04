Reece Rodger: Partner thanks public for support as funeral details confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Funeral details for Fife dad Reece Rodger have been confirmed by his partner.

Police confirmed a body was found on the north shore of Loch Rannoch last Saturday, over three months after Reece was reported missing after a camping trip with friends.

The identity had not been confirmed but Reece’s family were informed.

Reece’s partner, Paula Airzee, has now confirmed that it was Reece that was found in Highland Perthshire, saying that he was ‘coming home’.

She also thanked everyone who helped in the search for Reece, saying “we love you all”.

On Sunday, Paula posted on the Please Help to Find Reece group on Facebook, saying his funeral will be held on Friday June 16 at Dunfermline Crematorium.

People are invited to wear bright colours to pay their respects to the father of two, who was originally from Rosyth and lived in High Valleyfield.

In the post, Paula said: “Firstly, thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone involved in the search for Reece.

“There are too many people to mention due to the sheer amount of support we’ve had, but please know you got us through the past few months.

“Your generosity and kindness has been overwhelming and you made a very difficult situation in our life a little easier.

“We will never forget you. We love you all.”

Tributes paid

Over 8,000 people have joined the group since its inception, with many posting tributes after the news of Reece’s death was confirmed.

Paula continued: “As you can imagine, our grief is unimaginable and we need to take time to process it all and grieve as a family.

“Reece’s page has been pivotal in our search for him and now we have him – there will be no further updates.

“Take care of you and your loved ones. Thank you will never be enough.”