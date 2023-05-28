Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Hundreds of Reece Rodger tributes pour in as body found in search for missing Fife dad

Locals have posted social media tributes to the 28-year-old after the discovery at Loch Rannoch.

By Poppy Watson
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.

Hundreds of tributes have poured in after a body was found in the search for missing Fife dad Reece Rodger.

Reece, 28, went missing during a camping trip with friends near Loch Rannoch in Perthshire on March 18.

Police confirmed a body was found on the north shore of the loch on Saturday morning.

It has yet to be formally identified but the dad-of-two’s family have been informed.

Hundreds pay tribute online

As the news broke of the discovery, hundreds of people from Fife and beyond took to social media to pay their tributes.

Many shared their condolences with Reece’s family on the Facebook group set up by his loved ones in March to help search for him.

It has gained more than 8,000 members from across the UK.

Reece, an industrial painter, was originally from Rosyth but lived in High Valleyfield with his partner Paula Airzee and their two sons.

A poster for Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Keri Falconer said: “Such a sin, I honestly can’t imagine what this poor family is going through.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this hard time. RIP Reece.”

Chris Pratt posted: “Condolences to all Reece’s family. What a guy, had many laughs with him in the dockyard. Sleep easy my friend.”

‘He was always the life and soul of the party’

Ellie-May Carruthers wrote: “He was always the life and soul of any party.

“From knowing the family personally, I can’t imagine what they are going through, thinking of everyone, especially Paula and his two wee boys and sending all my love.

“Time to go home Reece.”

Reece’s partner Paula. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ali Penman wrote: “Such devastating, sad and tragic news.

“Paula, your strength through all this was fired by love. I can’t believe how strong you were every time we met.

“Hold and cuddle those wee boys strongly every day – they in time will know what you did for their dad.”

‘Reece was one in a million’

Kelly Skinner commented: “Thinking of all Reece’s family at this very sad and very difficult time.

“Reece was one in a million and loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Others expressed their gratitude for the work of volunteers who have helped search for Reece.

People from across the UK have helped in the search for Reece at Loch Rannoch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Iva Halland wrote: “I can’t find the words to express my grief for the loss of Reece, whose disappearance I watched from the beginning.

“All I can do is express my admiration and great respect for all those who actively searched for Reece for months, shared posts, searched the area, supported the family.”

