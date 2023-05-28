Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
‘They cleared our rider!’ Nothing but Thieves poke fun at Dundee City Council during Big Weekend set

The rockers continued their love-in with the local authority at Camperdown Park.

By Bryan Copland
Nothing but Thieves guitarist wears t-shirt saying Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council) at Big Weekend.
Nothing but Thieves pay tribute to Dundee City Council at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Nothing but Thieves poked fun at Dundee City Council as their love-in with the local authority continued at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

DJ Greg James had picked up on the similarities between the rockers’ hit Welcome to the DCC and the initials of the council in the lead-up to the festival.

It led to him challenging staff at the local authority to “go viral” with their own take on the song.

Workers obliged with an Instagram video earlier this week as they danced to the hit and sang about Dundee City Council.

Taking to the main stage at Big Weekend on Sunday, the band kept the theme going.

One of the band’s guitarists donned a vest saying: “Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council).”

Meanwhile, frontman Conor Mason joked about the tie-up – and claimed members of the council had gone rogue backstage.

Nothing but Thieves frontman Conor Mason performing at the Big Weekend in Dundee.
Nothing but Thieves frontman Conor Mason. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He told fans: “I also want to do a separate shout-out for Dundee City Council for getting so on board with us – Welcome to the DCC.

“Bunch of jokers – we met them earlier, they were lovely.

“They completely cleared our rider, but you know – politicians.”

The council returned the favour by tweeting: “Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council) Nothing but Thieves!

“Thanks for being such good sports, we love you guys!”

Mason also revealed he had been told off for swearing during the band’s set, but continued to swear during the rest of their energetic performance.

The Courier has live updates throughout the third and final day of Big Weekend as Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi get set to perform on the main stage.

You can also see the best pictures so far from Sunday at the festival.

