‘They cleared our rider!’ Nothing but Thieves poke fun at Dundee City Council during Big Weekend set

Nothing but Thieves poked fun at Dundee City Council as their love-in with the local authority continued at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

DJ Greg James had picked up on the similarities between the rockers’ hit Welcome to the DCC and the initials of the council in the lead-up to the festival.

It led to him challenging staff at the local authority to “go viral” with their own take on the song.

Workers obliged with an Instagram video earlier this week as they danced to the hit and sang about Dundee City Council.

Taking to the main stage at Big Weekend on Sunday, the band kept the theme going.

One of the band’s guitarists donned a vest saying: “Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council).”

Meanwhile, frontman Conor Mason joked about the tie-up – and claimed members of the council had gone rogue backstage.

He told fans: “I also want to do a separate shout-out for Dundee City Council for getting so on board with us – Welcome to the DCC.

“Bunch of jokers – we met them earlier, they were lovely.

“They completely cleared our rider, but you know – politicians.”

The council returned the favour by tweeting: “Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council) Nothing but Thieves!

“Thanks for being such good sports, we love you guys!”

Mason also revealed he had been told off for swearing during the band’s set, but continued to swear during the rest of their energetic performance.

