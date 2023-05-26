Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Live updates from day two of BBC festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Radio 1’s Big Weekend has finally arrived in Dundee – and we will have live updates for you throughout the day.

Around 80,000 people are expected to descend on Camperdown Park for the three-day event that finishes on Sunday night.

A host of big names are appearing over the weekend, including Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan.

On day two, the Jonas Brothers will be the opening headliners, with The 1975, Jess Glynne, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tom Grennan also set to perform.

