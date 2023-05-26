Dundee Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Live updates from day two of BBC festival The Jonas Brothers will open the event at Camperdown Park on Saturday, with headliners The 1975 wrapping things up. By The Courier News Team May 26 2023, 12.00pm Share Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Live updates from day two of BBC festival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4423525/big-weekend-dundee-live-updates-bbc/ Copy Link 0 comment Revellers waiting for Jonas Brothers at Big Weekend on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Radio 1’s Big Weekend has finally arrived in Dundee – and we will have live updates for you throughout the day. Around 80,000 people are expected to descend on Camperdown Park for the three-day event that finishes on Sunday night. A host of big names are appearing over the weekend, including Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan. On day two, the Jonas Brothers will be the opening headliners, with The 1975, Jess Glynne, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Tom Grennan also set to perform. Please allow a moment for our updates to load. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation