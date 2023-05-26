Former Dundee United hero Jeando Fuchs ‘made available for transfer’ by English outfit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United favourite Jeando Fuchs has been “made available for transfer” by Peterborough United.

Fuchs, 25, joined The Posh for an undisclosed fee in January 2022 but endured relegation to League One a matter of months later.

He was reportedly a target for several SPFL clubs, including United, during the recent winter transfer window. However, London Road director of football Barry Fry confirmed those attempts were blocked.

Fry said: “Jeando wanted to go out on-loan but we made it clear that we wanted him to stay and help us get promoted back to the Championship.”

Despite that assertion, Fuchs would go on to play just TWO games for the club in the second half of the season.

Peterborough’s promotion push ended on penalties following a breathless 4-4 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in the playoffs.

Fuch’s availability is sure to put Scottish suitors on high alert after he was a stand-out performer during his 48 appearances for the Tangerines.