Greg James urges Dundee City Council workers to go ‘viral’ ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg James has urged Dundee City Council workers to go ‘viral’ ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The Breakfast Show host, 37, suggested staff film a video using song ‘Welcome to the DCC’ by Nothing but Thieves, who are performing at the Camperdown Park festival next month.

Speaking on-air this morning, he joked: “It would nice for everyone who works at that place to break out into song – at the DCC.

“There will be people listening who work at the DCC who will now be singing this in the office.

“They need to do a proper video that goes viral I think.

“Pressure is on them.”

Nothing but Thieves shared a clip of the radio show on Twitter.

The Indie rockers, who will be performing on the Main Stage on Sunday, captioned the clip: “Thank you for playing Welcome to the DCC (Dundee City Council).

“See you at Big Weekend.”

‘Welcome to the DCC’ is the first single from the band’s July 2023 album, and stands for ‘Dead Club City’.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend is taking place at Camperdown Park between May 26 and 28.

Tickets for the festival are sold out for Saturday and Sunday.

However, tickets for Friday night are still available.

Headliners include Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson.

Shuttle buses will be in operation to take revellers between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

The Courier has prepared a handy guide with everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.