Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000 tickets snapped up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000 tickets snapped up

Half of the tickets sold were reserved for fans in the Dundee area.

By Kieran Webster
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock

The Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have both sold out with 70,000 tickets snapped up in just six hours.

A total of 35,000 briefs for each of the Saturday and Sunday went on sale at 8.30am on Friday.

Within seconds, some fans found themselves in online queues of more than 30,000 people.

Half of the tickets that went on sale were reserved for people living in the DD1 to DD11 postcodes, and they were the first to sell out.

The BBC confirmed all tickets had gone just after 2.30pm

Fans faced long online queues to get tickets. Image: DC Thomson

Fans buying tickets also had the option of buying souvenirs including a t-shirt costing £20 and a hoody costing £33.

Earlier in the week, it was announced stars like the Jonas Brothers and Zara Larsson will join Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 at the festival, which takes place on May 26-28.

A further 15,000 tickets for the Friday night – which will feature dance acts – will go on sale next Friday (March 31) at 6.30pm.

The Friday line-up will be revealed on Wednesday (March 29) on Radio 1’s breakfast show.

Fans shared their excitement on social media after securing tickets – which cost £29 plus a £4.50 booking fee each.

However, several accounts have also been advertising the resale of tickets for the event.

Artists at the Big Weekend will appear over four stages.

Shuttle buses will help help transport revellers from the city centre to Camperdown Park.

A range of job and volunteering opportunities will be available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide of everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Food and drink journalist Maria Gran put The Little Green Larder's paella and Spanish salad recipe bag to the test. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus/Shutterstock (12761535cb) Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson; 15th January 2022: Carrow Road, Norwich, Norforlk, England; Premier League football, Norwich versus Everton. Norwich City v Everton, Premier League Football match, Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, UK - 15 Jan 2022
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Crickets are eaten in some countries because they are a high source of protein. Image: Shutterstock
Could 'super crickets' developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change?
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
Malcolm Jack, who commutes from Dunfermline Queen Margaret Station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson.
Fife and Tayside ScotRail commuters reflect on a shambolic first year since nationalisation
Behind the curtain: The Rex Theatre in Dundee. Image: Ken Roe.
Dundee's Got Talent: Forgotten Pavilion Cinema offered top variety shows every week

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
Jill Lorean comes to Montrose.
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose

Editor's Picks

Most Commented