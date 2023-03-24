Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000 tickets snapped up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee have both sold out with 70,000 tickets snapped up in just six hours.

A total of 35,000 briefs for each of the Saturday and Sunday went on sale at 8.30am on Friday.

Within seconds, some fans found themselves in online queues of more than 30,000 people.

Half of the tickets that went on sale were reserved for people living in the DD1 to DD11 postcodes, and they were the first to sell out.

The BBC confirmed all tickets had gone just after 2.30pm

Fans buying tickets also had the option of buying souvenirs including a t-shirt costing £20 and a hoody costing £33.

Earlier in the week, it was announced stars like the Jonas Brothers and Zara Larsson will join Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 at the festival, which takes place on May 26-28.

A further 15,000 tickets for the Friday night – which will feature dance acts – will go on sale next Friday (March 31) at 6.30pm.

The Friday line-up will be revealed on Wednesday (March 29) on Radio 1’s breakfast show.

Fans shared their excitement on social media after securing tickets – which cost £29 plus a £4.50 booking fee each.

@BBCR1 @gregjames I’m in!!! Got tickets for #bigweekend I live in Dundee so this is amazing 🤩 — Dawn.T (@TraynorDawn) March 24, 2023

i’m seeing niall horan and lewis capaldi at @BBCR1 ‘s big weekend!!🥳 #bigweekend — mil’ (@daylightmils) March 24, 2023

However, several accounts have also been advertising the resale of tickets for the event.

Artists at the Big Weekend will appear over four stages.

Shuttle buses will help help transport revellers from the city centre to Camperdown Park.

A range of job and volunteering opportunities will be available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide of everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.