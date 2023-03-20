Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne set for Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More acts have been confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Jess Glynne, the Jonas Brothers, Tom Grennan, Thirty Seconds to Mars, ArrDee, Joel Corry and Mimi Webb make up the main stage line-up for the Saturday of the festival at Camperdown Park in May.

The 1975 – who had already been announced as one of the acts – will headline on the Saturday night.

Meanwhile Scottish rockers The Snuts will join Self Esteem, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Flo, Romy, Headie One and piri on the Future Sounds stage.

Up-and-coming artists set to perform on the BBC Introducing stage on the Saturday include Akemi Fox, Arxx, Bemz, Caity Baser, Chowerman, Sliime, Tom A Smith and Venbee.

The names were announced by Greg James on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Monday.

Other acts like Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are expected to appear on the Sunday of the festival, with Sunday’s full line-up set to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Figured we’d make a pit stop in Scotland while we’re across the pond!! Can’t wait to see you all at the @BBCR1 Big Weekend!! It’s gonna be a fun one 🥳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jFJrqhwnvc — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 20, 2023

Posting on social media, the Jonas Brothers said: “We are so excited to be playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 27 in Dundee. We’ll see you there.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for Saturday and Sunday when they go on sale on Friday at 8.30am.

Tickets for the Friday – featuring dance acts – will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Shuttle buses and job opportunities

A total of 15,000 tickets will be available for the Friday with 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Artists will appear across four stages.

Shuttle buses will help ferry fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.