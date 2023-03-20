Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne set for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne set for Dundee

By Neil Henderson
March 20 2023, 8.33am Updated: March 20 2023, 12.15pm
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

More acts have been confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

Jess Glynne, the Jonas Brothers, Tom Grennan, Thirty Seconds to Mars, ArrDee, Joel Corry and Mimi Webb make up the main stage line-up for the Saturday of the festival at Camperdown Park in May.

The 1975 – who had already been announced as one of the acts – will headline on the Saturday night.

Meanwhile Scottish rockers The Snuts will join Self Esteem, Rudimental, Pale Waves, Flo, Romy, Headie One and piri on the Future Sounds stage.

Jess Glynne will perform in Dundee Image: Kenny Elrick

Up-and-coming artists set to perform on the BBC Introducing stage on the Saturday include Akemi Fox, Arxx, Bemz, Caity Baser, Chowerman, Sliime, Tom A Smith and Venbee.

The names were announced by Greg James on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Monday.

Other acts like Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are expected to appear on the Sunday of the festival, with Sunday’s full line-up set to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Posting on social media, the Jonas Brothers said: “We are so excited to be playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 27 in Dundee. We’ll see you there.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for Saturday and Sunday when they go on sale on Friday at 8.30am.

Tickets for the Friday – featuring dance acts – will be released the following week, Friday March 31, at 6.30pm.

Shuttle buses and job opportunities

A total of 15,000 tickets will be available for the Friday with 35,000 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

Artists will appear across four stages.

Shuttle buses will help ferry fans between the city centre and Camperdown Park.

A range of temporary job and volunteer positions are available for the event.

The Courier has produced a handy guide to everything you need to know about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

