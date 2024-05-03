Ukrainian couple open grocery shop in former Dundee bridal store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ukrainian couple open grocery shop in former Dundee bridal store

The pair - who fled their country due to the war with Russia - also have plans for a cafe.

By James Simpson
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anatasiia Parchynska with son Roman in the former Bliss Bridal shop in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anatasiia Parchynska with son Roman in the former Bliss Bridal shop in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A couple have opened a grocery shop in a former bridal store in Dundee – as they look to offer fellow Ukrainians a “piece of home”.

Husband and wife Valerii Parchynskyi and Anatasiia Parchynska have transformed the former Bliss Bridal shop at the bottom of Hilltown.

The couple fled their country due to the war with Russia and moved to live with a sponsor family in Edinburgh, before coming to Dundee.

Anatasiia, 35, says on top of the shop, called Kyivsmak, they have ambitions to open a cafe.

Ukrainian couple open Dundee shop after missing home

The mum-of-two said: “Our family moved to Dundee in September 2023 and we’re delighted to open the shop.

“We are very grateful for the help we’ve received so far to make this happen.

“Back in Kyiv, I worked in telecoms and Valerii worked in banking.

“It’s a massive change for us.

“The city has many Polish and Bulgarian stores but no Ukrainian ones.

The family moved from Ukraine to Edinburgh then Dundee. Image: Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bliss Bridal closed earlier this year Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We and many others miss home and our products, and that was one of the main reasons for opening the shop – to give people a piece of home.

“There are also plans to open a cafe to give people an opportunity to enjoy Ukrainian food.”

Valerii, 35, says the couple still have relatives living in Ukraine.

He said: “We speak with our family every day about how we are getting on but they’re delighted with us being able to open a business here.

“It’s difficult to keep reading the news.

Anastasiia also hopes to open a cafe. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We are so thankful that we’ve been able to come to Scotland.

“Dundee feels like home for my family now.”

The pair have been sharing details of the shop’s progress via Instagram.

Bliss Bridal closed in March after more than two decades in business.

