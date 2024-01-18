Dundee bridal shop closing with ‘huge discounts’ on stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bridal shop closing with ‘huge discounts’ on stock

Bliss Bridal Design opened more than two decades ago at the bottom of Hilltown.

By James Simpson
Bliss Bridal Design will close in March. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Bliss Bridal Design will close in March. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee bridal shop is closing down after more than two decades in business – with “huge discounts” on stock.

Bliss Bridal Design on Dudhope Street, at the bottom of Hilltown, has confirmed it will shut at the end of March.

The business, which sells a range of bridal wear including dresses, says it will be offering “huge discounts” on stock in the weeks ahead.

A post on Facebook said: “Unfortunately Bliss Bridal will be closing its doors on March 31 2024.

“We will be selling all our dresses, veils and other accessories at huge discounts.

“(We are) looking forward to seeing anyone who is getting married and looking for some of these items, and a big thank you to all our lovely customers past.”

‘Another good shop gone from Dundee’ as Bliss Bridal closing

Dozens of customers have praised the shop for offering a “great service” over the years.

One person wrote: “I’m sorry to hear this.

“I got the most stunning dress from you and I was well looked after (by) all your amazing staff.”

Another posted: “You have all worked so hard and made every bride feel so amazing on their wedding day.

“Another good shop gone from Dundee.”

Bliss Bridal Design is at the bottom of Hilltown. Image: Google Street View

It comes amid a range of changes to Dundee’s retail scene.

Argos is closing its Overgate store in March – along with Smiggle.

However, other retailers have extended leases in the centre ahead of the opening of Frasers.

Broughty Ferry menswear shop Millars closes this weekend.

But a new whisky shop could be set to open on Crichton Street in the city centre.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

Elsewhere, a new bridal shop is opening in Dunblane.

More from Dundee

Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
BREAKING: 36-year-old man who fell from flat in Dundee dies
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after city rampage
Girls' Brigade parade, Dundee, in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes…
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee City Council set to double council tax on second homes
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…
Local resident Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic is calling on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Glamis Road and Ancrum Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pedestrian crossing calls for busy Dundee junction amid fears 'lives are at risk'
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday

Conversation