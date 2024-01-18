Dundee bridal shop closing with ‘huge discounts’ on stock

A Dundee bridal shop is closing down after more than two decades in business – with “huge discounts” on stock.

Bliss Bridal Design on Dudhope Street, at the bottom of Hilltown, has confirmed it will shut at the end of March.

The business, which sells a range of bridal wear including dresses, says it will be offering “huge discounts” on stock in the weeks ahead.

A post on Facebook said: “Unfortunately Bliss Bridal will be closing its doors on March 31 2024.

“We will be selling all our dresses, veils and other accessories at huge discounts.

“(We are) looking forward to seeing anyone who is getting married and looking for some of these items, and a big thank you to all our lovely customers past.”

‘Another good shop gone from Dundee’ as Bliss Bridal closing

Dozens of customers have praised the shop for offering a “great service” over the years.

One person wrote: “I’m sorry to hear this.

“I got the most stunning dress from you and I was well looked after (by) all your amazing staff.”

Another posted: “You have all worked so hard and made every bride feel so amazing on their wedding day.

“Another good shop gone from Dundee.”

It comes amid a range of changes to Dundee’s retail scene.

Argos is closing its Overgate store in March – along with Smiggle.

However, other retailers have extended leases in the centre ahead of the opening of Frasers.

Broughty Ferry menswear shop Millars closes this weekend.

But a new whisky shop could be set to open on Crichton Street in the city centre.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

Elsewhere, a new bridal shop is opening in Dunblane.