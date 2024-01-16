Whisky shop planned for Dundee city centre

A whisky shop could be set to open in Dundee city centre.

Discovery Whisky Ltd has applied for listed building consent to move into the former Baynes the bakers unit on Crichton Street.

Plans lodged by Jon Frullani Architect appear to show a whisky shop area at the front with a sales counter.

At the back of the shop, there would be a room for whisky tastings for up to 10 people.

The unit is in a grade B-listed sandstone building that also houses Dundee City Chambers.

The unit has been advertised for lease by Dundee City Council for rent in excess of £12,000 per year since last July and is now listed as being under offer.

Discovery Whisky Ltd was incorporated in May 2023 and has one director – Agnieszka Postola.

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “We think that the shop will be a great addition to the Dundee high street and provide an interesting tourist destination.

“We will offer a range of whiskies and gins from all around Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Jon Frullani Architect added: “We’re delighted to be working with Discovery Whisky to deliver the unique proposals for Dundee city centre and will, hopefully, be in a position to commence works on site later this year.”

Dundee City Council will decide on the plans in the coming months.

Series of retail changes in Dundee city centre

It comes after an opening date was announced for the new Höfn coffee shop on Bank Street.

The Tayberry restaurant is also moving into a site in the city centre.

Other retail changes in the city centre include Argos in the Overgate closing down in March.

But some other firms are extending their leases in the shopping centre ahead of the opening of Frasers.

You can keep tabs on the empty and occupied units in Dundee city centre using our High Street Tracker.