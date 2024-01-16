Whisky shop planned for Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Whisky shop planned for Dundee city centre

Discovery Whisky Ltd is eyeing a move into a former Baynes unit.

By Chloe Burrell
Former Baynes unit on Crichton Street, Dundee.
Discovery Whisky is eyeing up the former Baynes unit on Crichton Street. Image: Dundee City Council

A whisky shop could be set to open in Dundee city centre.

Discovery Whisky Ltd has applied for listed building consent to move into the former Baynes the bakers unit on Crichton Street.

Plans lodged by Jon Frullani Architect appear to show a whisky shop area at the front with a sales counter.

At the back of the shop, there would be a room for whisky tastings for up to 10 people.

Inside 8 Crichton Street, Dundee.
Inside the empty former Baynes unit. Image: Dundee City Council
Inside 8 Crichton Street, Dundee.
The shop would sell whisky and host tastings, according to plans. Image: Dundee City Council

The unit is in a grade B-listed sandstone building that also houses Dundee City Chambers.

The unit has been advertised for lease by Dundee City Council for rent in excess of £12,000 per year since last July and is now listed as being under offer.

Discovery Whisky Ltd was incorporated in May 2023 and has one director – Agnieszka Postola.

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “We think that the shop will be a great addition to the Dundee high street and provide an interesting tourist destination.

“We will offer a range of whiskies and gins from all around Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Jon Frullani Architect added: “We’re delighted to be working with Discovery Whisky to deliver the unique proposals for Dundee city centre and will, hopefully, be in a position to commence works on site later this year.”

Dundee City Council will decide on the plans in the coming months.

Series of retail changes in Dundee city centre

It comes after an opening date was announced for the new Höfn coffee shop on Bank Street.

The Tayberry restaurant is also moving into a site in the city centre.

Other retail changes in the city centre include Argos in the Overgate closing down in March.

But some other firms are extending their leases in the shopping centre ahead of the opening of Frasers.

You can keep tabs on the empty and occupied units in Dundee city centre using our High Street Tracker.

