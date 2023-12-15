Argos to close Dundee Overgate shop in festive jobs blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Argos to close Dundee Overgate shop in festive jobs blow

As Christmas approaches, workers have been informed their jobs are at risk.

Argos within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Argos within the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Argos has informed workers at its Dundee city centre shop that it will close early next year.

The branch within the Overgate will shut its doors after more than 20 years in the shopping centre.

The decision will lead to a number of redundancies although a small number of workers will move to Argos within Sainsbury’s supermarket on Tom Johnston Road.

The shop on the upper floor of the Overgate will close at the end of March.

Argos Dundee closure a ‘difficult decision’

The retailer’s only Dundee city centre store has been part of the Overgate since 2002. The shopping centre opened in 2000, making it one of the oldest tenants.

An Argos spokesman confirmed the news, describing it was a “difficult decision”.

He said: “We are currently talking to our colleagues in our Dundee Overgate Argos store, which we have made the difficult decision to close.

Argos has been based within the Overgate Shopping Centre for more than two decades. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected.

“We are supporting them in every way we can, including exploring opportunities for colleagues to redeploy within Argos and Sainsbury’s.”

Argos did not confirm the number of staff at risk of redundancy.

A statement said: “We regularly review our property estate and the decision to close a store is never taken lightly and is based on a range of factors.

“Customers in Dundee will able to continue shopping with us at our store inside Sainsbury’s superstore or by ordering online and choosing home delivery.”

Argos strategy to shut standalone stores

Argos has been in the Overgate since 2002, shortly after the centre opened two years earlier.

It was acquired by Sainsbury’s in 2016 with much more integration between the businesses in the last few years.

Its recent strategy has been to reduce the number of standalone stores it operates while opening smaller branches and collection points within Sainsbury’s.

Its Perth High Street branch shut in 2020. Across Tayside and Fife, just standalone stores in Arbroath, Montrose and Dunfermline remain.

The only Dundee Argos will be within Sainsbury’s. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus said Argos had taken a decision not to renew their lease.

He said: “Argos is coming to the end of its lease and decided not to renew to concentrate on their out-of-town stores.

“We will be sad to see them go but wish the business and its staff every success in the future.”

Retailers moving to Overgate

The blow to shoppers, follows more positive developments within the Overgate Shopping Centre since its acquisition by retail magnate Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group earlier this year.

The former Debenhams branch, which has been vacant for three years, will be transformed into a Frasers department store.

Meanwhile other companies entering the shopping centre this year include Rituals and Pandora. The Courier has been tracking the empty units in Dundee city centre.

Frasers Group is also eyeing other improvements to the centre in the form of better lighting on its upper floor, electric vehicle charging points and a solar panel investment.

