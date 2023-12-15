Jim Muirhead: Arbroath farmer and Charolais breeder dies at 74

Angus farmer Jim Muirhead, a breeder of champion Charolais cattle, has died aged 74.

He had farmed at Firhills, Arbroath, since leaving school aged 16, following his father, and his grandfather before him who had taken on the farm in 1922.

His proper name was David but he was always known as Jim or Firry, after the farm, and had success showing his Charolais cattle at local and national shows.

In October 2018, his bull, Firhills Nimrod, sold for 10,000 gns at Stirling Bull Sales.

David James Muirhead was born in Arbroath November 25 1949 to David and Grace Muirhead and grew up with a younger sister, Moira.

Jim’s grandfather, Robert Muirhead, had taken on the tenancy of 400-acre Firhills Farm in 1922 after relocating from the Edinburgh area.

He was educated first at the primary section of Arbroath High School and then at Arbroath Academy. When he left school, Jim went straight to work on the mixed arable farm with his father.

It was through the Young Farmers that Jim met his future wife, Dena, of Inverkeilor, and the couple married at Inverkeilor Church in 1967. They went on to have two of a family, Alison and Karen, and in time, grandchildren Maisie and Hamish.

Jim spent many years building up the Firhills Charolais herd which developed a nationwide reputation.

In June 2017, Firhills Lady, was reserve Charolais champion at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Another passion of Jim’s was cultivating begonias at Firhills, like his father before him.

Scouting

In his younger years, he had been a curler at Letham Grange, by Arbroath, and a Scout leader at Leysmill who once led a party of Scouts from Scotland to a World Jamboree in Australia.

Jim was predeceased by Dena in 1997 and in his later years he enjoyed holidays, including Mediterranean cruises with close friends from a neighbouring farm.

Arbroath FC tribute

He was also a loyal supporter of Arbroath FC and the club paid tribute to his support over the years.

“Jim had bravely fought cancer for the past two years. He had been a Lichtie for over 50 years and a long time season-ticket holder and always took a keen interest in everything Arbroath FC,” said the club statement.

“He attended games with his sons-in-law Norman and John and more recently his grandchildren also attended and became true Lichties.”

His funeral will take place Arbroath West Kirk on Monday December 18 at noon.

You can read the family’s announcement here.