Friday court round-up — Prison bomb threat and benefits swindler

A Dundee driver convicted for threatening a man during a road rage incident in 2017 has had a new court order imposed.

Brian Tolmie, 34, had been ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work after telling his partner’s sister’s boyfriend he was “dead” in a family dispute.

Tolmie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, where it was discovered the carpet fitter had only completed around 11 hours of his order.

Depute fiscal Kate Scarborough told the court: “The accused got out of his car and shouted ‘you are dead’ while he pointed at the witness.

“The witness then got back in his own car and drove away.”

Tolmie, of Arklay Street, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Longtown Road on September 10 2017.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “This was an old offence but it is only because you were given an order which you breached (you are here today).”

he imposed a three-month curfew, keeping him at his home between 7pm and 7am, a a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Bus pervert

A 65-year-old man laughed as he carried out a solo sex act on a bus, while keeping his eyes trained on a lone female passenger, a court has heard. John Moffat committed the depraved act on a public Stagecoach service between Greenloaning and Muthil in Perthshire.

Prison bomb threat

A Perth Prison inmate showed an imitation bomb to guards and threatened to detonate it.

Alan Brown also had offensive weapons behind bars – a toothbrush handle with a razor blade and a pen top with a sharp piece of metal on it.

After his release, he stole watches from a pub and guesthouse and jewellery and money from living quarters at a Perth church.

Brown, 42, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the offences, all in Perth.

On September 4 2020 he committed a breach of the peace at HMP Perth with the bomb threat and brandishing weapons – which he admitted possessing – at workers

On February 4 2023 at Capital Asset, Tay Street in Perth, he stole a watch and on the same date broke into a guesthouse in Dundee Road and stole a watch, earphones and Euros.

The following day Brown – who has 666 tattooed on the back of his neck – broke into occupied living quarters at St John’s RC Church in the Melville Street and stole jewellery, a money bag and contents and money.

His later offences involved breaches of bail.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing until January 18 at Perth Sheriff Court.

Brown has previously beenconvicted after being found on an octogenarian priest’s bed during a raid on a Perth monastery.

Lead strippers

A pair of Dundee thieves who stripped tens of thousands of pounds worth of lead from the roof of a city business left the firm with a £65,000 repair bill. Mark McFadyen and Shane Aberdein both pled guilty to taking lead from the roof of Water’s Edge offices in separate strikes in 2021.

Benefits cheat

A Fife woman swindled more than £27,000 in benefits over five years.

Jodie Young, 35, of Valleyfield Avenue, High Valleyfield, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to an offence under the Tax Credits Act 2002.

She admitted being knowingly concerned in fraudulent activity undertaken with a view to obtaining payments of working and child tax credits, by failing to declare her partner was living in and maintaining her household.

Young obtained £27,146 of working and child tax credits to which she was not entitled between April 6 2013 and September 6 2018 at an address in High Valleyfield.

Sheriff Craig McSherry deferred sentencing until February 1 to obtain background reports and bail was continued.

BB brat

Fife man Connor McFarlane shot his mother in the head with a BB gun. The 20-year-old also fired the airsoft gun towards his mother’s friend, striking her in the breast with a ball bearing in Burntisland last year.

Spiralling thefts

A serial thief who stole a blender, a multipack of cider and a pair of Nike Air Max trainers from a house in Arbroath has been jailed for 210 days.

Steven McAdam, 29, of Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath, admitted charges at Forfar Sheriff Court after appearing via a video link from prison.

He took the £139 trainers, the £84 blender and the 24-pack of Strongbow from a property in West Port on March 23.

He also admitted stealing two 70cl bottles of Bacardi rum from the Golden Lion filling station on Montrose Road in Arbroath on May 1.

On June 8, he stole electrical hairstyling tools from the town’s Boots store.

A day later, he went to Morrisons in Arbroath and stole a vape, alcohol, juice and food.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client had a “truly awful upbringing.”

He said: “At this time, his life – by his own admission – was spiralling out of control – it’s difficult for him to get out of this cycle.”

Cannabis farm

Members of an Albanian organised crime gang who set up a £300,000 cannabis farm in a disused Dundee social club have been jailed for 44 months. The duo arrived illegally in the United Kingdom, with Noter Medulaj coming on a “rubber boat” and Murat Aruci flying in with a fake Italian ID card.

