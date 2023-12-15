CCTV images released after alleged assault on Fife train

CCTV images have been released after an alleged assault on a Fife train.

Police say the male and female pictured may be able to assist in the investigation into the incident.

The alleged assault took place on a Fife to Edinburgh train at around 7pm on Saturday, September 9.

The male is described as white, Scottish, aged around his early 40s, of average build, with a bald head and wearing a black and grey top.

The female is descrided as white, aged around her early 40s, of small build, with dark coloured hair and wearing a black and white top.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to both the male and female and we believe they have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“I would encourage them, or anyone who knows them, to contact BTP.”

British Transport Police can be contacted by text on 61016, or by phone on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 634 of 09/09/2023.