Plans for St Andrews student accommodation with 700 beds approved

Councillors unanimously approved the application this week.

By Claire Warrender
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park.

St Andrews University has secured planning permission to build accommodation for 700 students.

The Fife university says the multi-million-pound development at Albany Park will remove pressure from the town’s private rental market.

It will replace the 1970s accommodation at East Sands, which was demolished three years ago.

A planning application was submitted to Fife Council in March this year.

And it was unanimously approved by members of the north east planning committee this week.

Shortage of St Andrews student accommodation

A planning statement said there was a significant shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in St Andrews.

The proposed development will provide a positive solution to this problem on a site identified and established for that use,” it continued.

The new St Andrews student accommodation will be at Albany Park.
The new St Andrews student accommodation will be at Albany Park. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“This in turn will help alleviate the housing pressures on the St Andrews and east Fife area.”

The Albany Park development is one of a series of significant investments designed to provide additional purpose-built accommodation for students over the next few years.

Planning approval was granted by Fife Council in January 2021 for 672 student beds at the site.

However, the university says the pandemic, worldwide economic downturn and the subsequent hike in the cost of building materials made its original plans unfeasible.

Construction work to begin

Developers made some changes to their plans before seeking planning permission again.

The revised designs have increased the number of student bed from 672 to 703.

More than 30% of the bedrooms at Albany Park will be standard rooms offered at a lower price than the en-suite rooms.

With planning permission in place, work on the development is expected to begin in Spring 2024.

Derek Watson, the university’s chief operating officer, quaestor and factor, said previously: ““The development has the potential to revitalise the eastern area of St Andrews.”

Who owns St Andrews?

