St Andrews University unveils revised plans for bigger student accommodation block

Revised plans for a bigger student accommodation block at St Andrews University have been unveiled.

The university is resubmitting proposals for the multi-million-pound development at Albany Park.

If approved, the development will replace the1970s accommodation at East Sands, which was demolished in 2020.

Planning approval was granted by Fife Council in January 2021 for 672 student bets at the site.

Previous plans ‘unfeasible’

However, the university says the pandemic, worldwide economic downturn and the subsequent hike in the cost of building materials made its original plans unfeasible.

It now wants to create space for 710 people instead.

The development is part of a series of investments designed to provide additional purpose-built accommodation for students over the next few years.

It is hoped it will also help relieve pressure on local housing stock in St Andrews and lessen demand on the private rented sector.

The uni plans on holding two public consultation events at the Byre Theatre for residents to see the plans, on June 7 and June 28.

Representatives will also answer questions from members of the public.

Derek Watson, the university’s chief operating officer, quaestor and factor, said: “Despite recent volatility in the markets, particularly the construction industry, we have remained committed and optimistic this plan can become a reality.

“If approved, the new Albany Park will provide more than 700 high-quality student beds in an attractive landscaped environment which will improve amenity in the east of the town.

“The development has the potential to revitalise the eastern area of St Andrews and we are looking forward to putting our proposals to the local community and hearing their views.”