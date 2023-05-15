St Andrews University unveils revised plans for bigger student accommodation block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University unveils revised plans for bigger student accommodation block

The university is resubmitting proposals for the multi-million-pound development at Albany Park.

By Neil Henderson
An artist's impression of how the revised Albany Gate redevelopment could look. Image: St Andrews University
An artist's impression of how the revised Albany Gate redevelopment could look. Image: St Andrews University

Revised plans for a bigger student accommodation block at St Andrews University have been unveiled.

If approved, the development will replace the1970s accommodation at East Sands, which was demolished in 2020.

Planning approval was granted by Fife Council in January 2021 for 672 student bets at the site.

Previous plans ‘unfeasible’

However, the university says the pandemic, worldwide economic downturn and the subsequent hike in the cost of building materials made its original plans unfeasible.

It now wants to create space for 710 people instead.

The development is part of a series of investments designed to provide additional purpose-built accommodation for students over the next few years.

Revised plans have been lodged to redevelop the Albany Park site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It is hoped it will also help relieve pressure on local housing stock in St Andrews and lessen demand on the private rented sector.

The uni plans on holding two public consultation events at the Byre Theatre for residents to see the plans, on June 7 and June 28.

Representatives will also answer questions from members of the public.

Derek Watson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Derek Watson, the university’s chief operating officer, quaestor and factor, said: “Despite recent volatility in the markets, particularly the construction industry, we have remained committed and optimistic this plan can become a reality.

“If approved, the new Albany Park will provide more than 700 high-quality student beds in an attractive landscaped environment which will improve amenity in the east of the town.

“The development has the potential to revitalise the eastern area of St Andrews and we are looking forward to putting our proposals to the local community and hearing their views.”

