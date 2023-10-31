Who owns St Andrews?

A petition against plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a St Andrews sports bar has attracted more than 10,400 signatures.

And the proposal to convert the Fife town’s only cinema has caused fierce local debate.

Many people are angry and claim it will contribute to an ongoing “Americanisation” of St Andrews.

However, others have hailed it as fantastic news and say the area must move with the times.

One of those against it is community council member Neil Dobson, who told us: “St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic.

“An American bar is completely out of keeping.

“What’s next, Trump buying the West Sands for a hotel?”

But St Andrews golf historian Roger McStravick is all for the idea.

“I’m excited at the bid to bring something new and creative to St Andrews. I think it’s fantastic,” he said.

“Things evolve and they’ll continue to evolve.”

So who really owns St Andrews?

The Courier’s Fife area editor Claire Warrender has the answers.

Hotels in St Andrews

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

The hotel was built in 1968 on the site of the old St Andrews railway station and overlooks the iconic Old Course.

US-based Kohler Co, a well-known plumbing products manufacturer, bought it from British Transport Hotels in 2004.

The company now owns 99.8% of the business, with the remaining 0.2% owned by the R&A.

Rusack’s Hotel

Also overlooking the Old Course, it was known as the Marine Hotel when it opened in 1887.

It was owned by Macdonald Hotels and Resorts between 2001 and 2019.

It was bought by American-based private equity firm AJ Capital Partners in a multi-million-pound deal.

Fairmont Hotel

The 211-room hotel with two championship golf courses was sold by St Andrews Bay Development Limited for an undisclosed sum in 2019.

The 520-acre estate is now owned by Hong Kong-based global investment group Great Century Limited.

Rufflets Hotel

Built in 1924, the private house became one of the UK’s first country house hotels when it opened in 1952.

Rufflets, on Strathkinness Low Road is now owned by Mark and Christopher Forrester, grandsons of the hotel’s founders.

Hotel du Vin

A private family home in The Scores, one of Scotland’s most expensive streets, was converted into a boutique hotel, which opened in 2014.

It is one of 19 hotels across the UK operating under the Hotel du Vin name.

They are owned by Fraser’s Hospitality, a member of the multi-national Fraser’s Property Group.

Dunvegan Hotel

The hotel and bar on Pilmour Place, a stone’s throw from the Old Course, is a magnet for golfers.

Jack and Sheena Willoughby ran it for 23 years before selling it in 2017 to Forth Bridge Capital, a consortium of business people specialising in sports-related businesses.

They include Canadians Gill Broome and Eric Drinkwater, although the Willoughbys also maintain an interest.

Ardgowan Hotel

The Playfair Terrace hotel was run by the MacLachlan family until it was bought for an undisclosed sum by Wirefox, a Northern Ireland-based investment company, in 2022.

It also operates the adjoining Pilmour Hotel.

The Scores Hotel

The hotel on the Scores was operated by Best Western until 2021, when it was sold to Wirefox and Links Collection Capital.

It is currently closed while undergoing major renovation.

Greyfriars Hotel

The North Street establishment is one of 2,700 hotels, pubs and inns run by Greene King.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, it operates the Hungry Horse brand, as well as Farmhouse Inns.

Kinnettles Hotel and Spa

Next door to Greyfriars Hotel, it has been run by St Andrews businessmen Fraser Ogston and Angus Robb since 2016.

Rooms at the Saint

Formerly known as the West Port Hotel, the business is now The Saint Bar and Kitchen with rooms.

It was bought in 2016 by Edinburgh-based Signature Pub Group, established by Wood Group founder Sir Ian Wood’s sons Nic and Garreth.

Premier Inn

The 65-bedroom hotel on the south side of town was the 66th in Scotland.

The chain is owned by Whitbread, a British multi-national hotel and restaurant company.

St Andrews pubs

Central Bar

The popular Market Street bar, serving “British comfort food” is owned by Belhaven Brewery.

Whey Pat Tavern

Another Belhaven Brewery-run pub on the edge of the town centre.

Molly Malones

The pub on Alexandra Place is also owned by Belhaven Brewery.

The Jigger Inn

Popular with golfers, this bar is part of the Old Course Hotel and owned by US-based Kohler Co.

The Vic

The pub/kitchen and social club was named Fife’s best bar of 2022 in the National Pub and Bar Awards and is owned by Glasgow-based Scotsman Hospitality.

The Rule

Described as a craft pub, the South Street bar is operated by Stonegate Group, West Midlands.

The Criterion

Also in South Street, it is one of the few independent, family-run pubs in St Andrews -run by Steve and Hazel Latto.

The Keys Bar

Another Independent, the Market Street pub is run by Claire Gordon who took over from parents Carol and Stuart

BrewDog

Known for its craft beers, the South Street establishment is one of 75 in the UK run by Ellon-based BrewDog.

One Under Bar

The popular meeting place is part of Rusacks Hotel, owned by Nashville-based AJ Capital Partners

The Rav

The loft-style bar and restaurant in North Street is run by Alex Kirkbride of London-based AKGN Ltd

St Andrews Brewing Company

The South Street bar is run by St Andrews-based directors Tim Butler and Patrick Mackey.

Golf Courses in St Andrews

There are seven public golf courses managed by St Andrews Links Trust, which employs around 400 people in peak season.

The charitable trust includes members of Fife Council, the Scottish Government and the R&A and all profits go towards maintaining the world-famous courses and ensuring they are open to all.

Its courses are:

The Old Course

The Castle Course

The New Course

Jubilee Course

Eden Course

Strathtyrum Course

Balgove Course

There are also privately-run golf courses.

The Kittocks Course and Torrance Course are based at the Fairmont Hotel, owned by Hong Kong-based Great Century Limited.

Plans have been approved to turn the two existing courses into a new, championship-grade course.

The Dukes Course, near Craigtoun Park, is owned by Old Course Hotel operators Kohler Co.

Feddinch – not yet complete but the land was bought this year by American-owned Alvarez and Marsal, who intend to develop it into a golf resort.

St Andrews housing

Fife Council houses – 749

Kingdom Housing Association – 99 social rent homes

Houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) – there are 1,039 active and pending licences

Short-term lets – 511 applications have been received

Second homes – there are 1,911 second homes across north east Fife but Fife Council says it is unable to break down the figures to include just St Andrews

Student accommodation – St Andrews University owns around 4,000 bed spaces in the town. Halls of residences include:

Andrew Melville Hall, North Haugh

John Burnet Hall, Links Crescent

McIntosh Hall, Abbotsford Crescent

St Regulus Hall, Queens Gardens

St Salvator’s Hall and Gannochy, The Scores

Whitehorn Hall, Kennedy Gardens

David Russell Apartments, North Haugh

University Hall, Kennedy Gardens

Agnes Blackadder Hall, North Haugh

Powell Hall, North Haugh

Fife Park Apartments, Strathkinness High Road

Plans are also in place for a new halls of residence beside Agnes Blackadder Hall with 120 rooms.

And a new “university village” at The Grange, involving the university and Kingdom Initiatives, will deliver 61 affordable houses and flats for students and staff.

Other prominent St Andrews buildings

Hamilton Grand

The iconic red-brick building overlooking the Old Course was once a grand hotel and then student accommodation.

In 2011, it was bought by Kohler Co who transformed it into 26 luxury apartments.

St Andrews Castle and Cathedral

The scheduled monuments are in the custody of Historic Environment Scotland.

St Andrews Botanic Garden

Owned by St Andrews University.

The Byre Theatre

Owned by Fife Council and Creative Scotland, and managed by St Andrews University under 25-year lease agreement

The New Picture House

It has several directors, most of whom live in St Andrews, including managing director David Morris.

