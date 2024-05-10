‘Desperate’ bid to trace owner of Glenrothes cat after neighbourhood search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Desperate’ bid to trace owner of Glenrothes cat after neighbourhood search

A rehoming charity believes Caramac has been 'much-loved' - yet there is no sign of his owner.

By Chloe Burrell
Caramac the cat.
An appeal has been issued to trace the owner of a lost cat picked up from Glenrothes. Image: Cats Whiskers/Facebook

A cat rehoming centre has issued a desperate plea to trace the owner of a lost cat picked up from the Stenton area of Glenrothes.

Caramac was originally handed into Vets Now Kirkcaldy before he arrived at Cats Whiskers’ rehoming centre in Alloa.

Despite residents in Fife searching for his owner, nobody has come forward to claim Caramac.

The home has now issued one final plea before he is put up for adoption.

Donna Hingley, trustee at the charity, told The Courier that Caramac – the name given to him by the centre – is a “friendly cat”.

Appeal to find owner of lost Glenrothes cat

She said: “Caramac, as we named him, was handed into Vets Now in Kirkcaldy.

“This was due to his crying constantly at someone’s window for a few days.

“Neighbours were feeding him and people have checked local addresses. Doors have been knocked.

“Sadly he had a bit of a go at a resident’s cats and couldn’t stay left outside.

“He’s a friendly cat who loves cuddles and playing. Loves his food.

“He’s neutered but sadly not chipped. Due to his friendliness and obvious love of people, he is a very much loved cat and we are desperate to find his owner.

“We realise we might not find his owner but are doing a final push before we put him forward for adoption.

“His owner needs to supply proof of ownership to us.”

The charity has asked the owner or those who know them to contact them on 01259 211732 or email catswhiskers103@gmail.com.

Conversation