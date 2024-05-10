‘Desperate’ bid to trace owner of Glenrothes cat after neighbourhood search

A cat rehoming centre has issued a desperate plea to trace the owner of a lost cat picked up from the Stenton area of Glenrothes.

Caramac was originally handed into Vets Now Kirkcaldy before he arrived at Cats Whiskers’ rehoming centre in Alloa.

Despite residents in Fife searching for his owner, nobody has come forward to claim Caramac.

The home has now issued one final plea before he is put up for adoption.

Donna Hingley, trustee at the charity, told The Courier that Caramac – the name given to him by the centre – is a “friendly cat”.

Appeal to find owner of lost Glenrothes cat

She said: “Caramac, as we named him, was handed into Vets Now in Kirkcaldy.

“This was due to his crying constantly at someone’s window for a few days.

“Neighbours were feeding him and people have checked local addresses. Doors have been knocked.

“Sadly he had a bit of a go at a resident’s cats and couldn’t stay left outside.

“He’s a friendly cat who loves cuddles and playing. Loves his food.

“He’s neutered but sadly not chipped. Due to his friendliness and obvious love of people, he is a very much loved cat and we are desperate to find his owner.

“We realise we might not find his owner but are doing a final push before we put him forward for adoption.

“His owner needs to supply proof of ownership to us.”

The charity has asked the owner or those who know them to contact them on 01259 211732 or email catswhiskers103@gmail.com.