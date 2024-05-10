Blairgowrie Recycling Centre closed due to fire in a skip

Blairgowrie Recycling Centre is currently closed due to a fire in a skip.

The facility was shut just after 11.30am and will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Perth and Kinross Council’s waste services team confirmed on Facebook that the fire is in a general waste skip.

It added that a further update will be given at 2pm.

No one is believed to have been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 10.47am and there is one appliance at the scene.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.