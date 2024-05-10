Dundee actor Brian Cox says fame is ‘double-edged sword’ ahead of Baftas

Brian Cox has branded fame a ‘double-edged sword’ ahead of the Baftas.

The Dundee actor has been nominated for Leading Actor for his portrayal of Logan Roy in HBO drama Succession.

Ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony, he spoke of his shock at making the shortlist and how playing the media mogul has changed his life.

The Stobswell-born actor told BBC Scotland it would be “great” to win an award on home soil.

He said: “I was really surprised, I kept thinking it was over now and I’d moved on.

“But nope, Logan keeps popping back up whether I like it or not.

“It would be great [to Win], I mean I’ve so many awards connected to the show like Golden Globes, but it would be great to win something on one’s home turf.

“Who knows, I treat these things with a dash of salt, I don’t take them too seriously.

“It’s not about awards either, it’s nice to get awards and I’m all for it, but it’s about doing the work.”

Brian Cox: Fame ‘double-edged sword’

Succession’s fourth and final season aired in 2023, with the 77-year-old saying his time on the show was “one of the happiest jobs ever”.

The series was a global success, however, that came at a price for Cox.

He said: “It was a great cast to work with and we’re quite close as a family – it’s one of the happiest jobs ever.”

“The one thing I’ve lost [since playing Logan Roy] is my anonymity which I prize.

“It’s a double-edged sword, I’m not going to knock the success of course, but at the same time everyone knows who I am.”

“Before people would try to work out what I’d done because of the variation in my work.”

In the interview, Cox also called fellow Dundonian Lorraine Kelly “unique” adding the television presenter is “one of the warmest human beings ever”.

The Bafta Television Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday.