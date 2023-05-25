Dundee actor Brian Cox says fans turned back on Succession after fate of Logan Roy revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee actor Brian Cox says fans turned back on Succession after fate of Logan Roy revealed

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the hit TV show.

By Ben MacDonald
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in TV drama Succession.
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Image: PA Photo/© HBO.

Dundee actor Brian Cox has revealed how Succession fans turned their back on the show after learning the fate of his character, Logan Roy.

The final episode of the hit HBO series will air in the UK on Monday (May 29).

The drama – which sees family members competing to take over Roy’s business empire – has won several awards and rave reviews from critics and viewers.

However, Cox has revealed how some fans of the show switched off when Roy’s fate was sealed during the fourth and final series.

  • WARNING: Spoilers on the show will follow

Media mogul Roy was killed off in the third episode of the final series, suffering a heart attack on a private jet.

The death came as a shock not just for Roy’s power-hungry children, but for the Succession audience, who received no prior warning that the character was going to die.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Cox has told how the death left some fans unhappy.

Speaking about the reaction to Roy’s fate, he said: “They (fans) said ‘No, I’m not going to watch any more. You’ve gone, I’m not watching’.

“I think it’s unfortunate and unnecessary because the show is about the succession.

“You need to see what’s happening in in the wake of his demise. But, you know, I’m not the writer.”

Twist ‘came too early’

Cox also told the BBC he was unsure of show creator Jesse Armstrong’s decision to kill Roy off.

He said: “He decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early.

“I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode.

“It was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough.

“But I just thought ‘wow’, you know, he did it brilliantly.

“It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

Earlier this year, Cox mentioned that the show’s creators originally snubbed the idea of having Roy come from Dundee.

  • Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews airs on BBC Two at 7pm on Thursday and on BBC iPlayer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]