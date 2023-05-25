Dundee actor Brian Cox says fans turned back on Succession after fate of Logan Roy revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee actor Brian Cox has revealed how Succession fans turned their back on the show after learning the fate of his character, Logan Roy.

The final episode of the hit HBO series will air in the UK on Monday (May 29).

The drama – which sees family members competing to take over Roy’s business empire – has won several awards and rave reviews from critics and viewers.

However, Cox has revealed how some fans of the show switched off when Roy’s fate was sealed during the fourth and final series.

WARNING: Spoilers on the show will follow

Media mogul Roy was killed off in the third episode of the final series, suffering a heart attack on a private jet.

The death came as a shock not just for Roy’s power-hungry children, but for the Succession audience, who received no prior warning that the character was going to die.

In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Cox has told how the death left some fans unhappy.

Speaking about the reaction to Roy’s fate, he said: “They (fans) said ‘No, I’m not going to watch any more. You’ve gone, I’m not watching’.

“I think it’s unfortunate and unnecessary because the show is about the succession.

“You need to see what’s happening in in the wake of his demise. But, you know, I’m not the writer.”

Twist ‘came too early’

Cox also told the BBC he was unsure of show creator Jesse Armstrong’s decision to kill Roy off.

He said: “He decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early.

“I mean, he’d made him die in the third episode.

“It was a great scene. That’s why I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough.

“But I just thought ‘wow’, you know, he did it brilliantly.

“It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

Earlier this year, Cox mentioned that the show’s creators originally snubbed the idea of having Roy come from Dundee.

Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews airs on BBC Two at 7pm on Thursday and on BBC iPlayer