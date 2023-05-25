Rory McAllister hoping to forge ‘exciting’ strike partnership with Montrose record signing Kane Hester

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister is looking forward to forging an ‘exciting’ strike partnership with Montrose new boy Kane Hester.

Hester arrived at Links Park earlier this week for a club record £25,000 fee after netting 29 goals for League Two side Elgin City last season.

And McAllister, who smashed through the 300-goal barrier last season, can’t wait to link-up with Hester at Stewart Petrie’s side.

“I spoke with the gaffer last week about Kane,” said McAllister.

“He’s excited about the type of partnership we can forge and so am I.

“I think we will complement each other well as we play the game differently.

“I like linking up with play and getting flick-ons but from what I’ve seen of Kane he’s quick and a good finisher.

“I’ve won four titles and every time that’s happened I’ve had a good strike partnership.

“Mitch Megginson, Andy Rogers and Derek Lyle all worked well with me.

“Hopefully it will be the same with Kane and we can get a lot of goals together.”

Rory McAllister eyes up Montrose promotion bid

Montrose failed to finish in a play-off spot for the first time in five seasons last term.

But McAllister is hoping they can go further this term and gain promotion.

He added: “We underachieved last season.

“Yes we weren’t a million miles off the play-offs but we wanted more than we got.

“We have a lot of good players here and if we can add some more quality then we can be back up there challenging.

“Personally, it was nice to get the 300-goal milestone.

“Now that I’ve done that I feel I can enjoy the last few years of my career and it would be nice to try and win one more title.”