Kane Hester says he will thrive on pressure of being record-breaking signing at hometown team Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Kane Hester says he will thrive on pressure of being record-breaking signing at hometown team Montrose

Hester has signed a three-year deal after joining Links Park side for a fee believed to be in the region of £25,000.

By Ewan Smith
Kane Hester has signed for Montrose.
Kane Hester has signed for Montrose. Image: Montrose FC

Kane Hester is ready to thrive under the pressure of being the record-breaking transfer at Montrose.

Hester has signed for his hometown club for a fee that Courier Sport understands to be in the region of £25,000.

That eclipses the £17,000 the Angus side paid Airdrie to sign Jim Smith 31 years ago.

But with an impressive goal return of 84 goals in 160 games for Elgin City – including 29 last term – Montrose are confident he’ll pay them back.

Hester has signed a three-year deal at Montrose and the former Arbroath star can’t wait to try to fire the Links Park side’s promotion bid.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie with Kane Hester.
Kane Hester is Montrose’s record transfer fee. Image: Montrose FC.

“It’s an honour to be Montrose’s record signing,” said Hester, 27.

“I don’t see that as a burden. As a striker, there’s always pressure to score goals.

“I feel it and have to be confident in my ability to deliver for Montrose.

“It’s also a good thing that Elgin have got decent money for them.

“I’m really grateful to them for everything they’ve done for my career.

“I was at Arbroath but had to make the step because it wasn’t happening there.

Kane Hester scored a goal every two games for Elgin City. Image: Robert Crombie / DCT Media

“I needed a sustained run of games to make an impact and I got that at Elgin.

“It’s a step back up but one I feel I’m ready for.

“Every year since the club has been in League One they have been challenging for or in the play-offs.

“I want to help take them to the next level.”

Hester’s younger brother Lloyd was on Montrose’s books for four years.

Kane Hester sold on Montrose by Stewart Petrie

And the chance to play for his local side under the watch of Stewart Petrie was too enticing to turn down.

He added: “I had a long chat with Stewart Petrie.

“We spoke for over an hour and I got a real sense of his ambition and how professionally run Montrose was.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie with Kane Hester.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie with Kane Hester. Image: Montrose FC

“He talked through their training, style of play and his hopes for the club and I was sold.

“It will be good to be local again and I’ll recognise a few faces in the crowd.

“My brother was there and I played for Montrose youths boys’ club when I was growing up. It’ll be nice to be back close to home.”

Montrose boss Petrie is thrilled with the signing of Hester.

He hopes Hester can forge a strong partnership with Rory McAllister to kick-start Montrose’s promotion bid.

“There are very few strikers at our level that can return numbers like he has over the last 4 years,” Petrie told Montrose FC’s website.

“Not surprisingly, interest and competition for his prolific services was fierce.

“There were many offers on the table from clubs across all divisions outwith the Premiership.

“For the board to provide incredible financial backing and for Kane to be convinced we were the right club for him, speaks volumes for our collective, aligned ambitions.

“He is at a terrific age and we are really excited about the partnership he can forge up front with Rory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]