Kane Hester says he will thrive on pressure of being record-breaking signing at hometown team Montrose

Kane Hester is ready to thrive under the pressure of being the record-breaking transfer at Montrose.

Hester has signed for his hometown club for a fee that Courier Sport understands to be in the region of £25,000.

That eclipses the £17,000 the Angus side paid Airdrie to sign Jim Smith 31 years ago.

But with an impressive goal return of 84 goals in 160 games for Elgin City – including 29 last term – Montrose are confident he’ll pay them back.

Hester has signed a three-year deal at Montrose and the former Arbroath star can’t wait to try to fire the Links Park side’s promotion bid.

“It’s an honour to be Montrose’s record signing,” said Hester, 27.

“I don’t see that as a burden. As a striker, there’s always pressure to score goals.

“I feel it and have to be confident in my ability to deliver for Montrose.

“It’s also a good thing that Elgin have got decent money for them.

“I’m really grateful to them for everything they’ve done for my career.

“I was at Arbroath but had to make the step because it wasn’t happening there.

“I needed a sustained run of games to make an impact and I got that at Elgin.

“It’s a step back up but one I feel I’m ready for.

“Every year since the club has been in League One they have been challenging for or in the play-offs.

“I want to help take them to the next level.”

Hester’s younger brother Lloyd was on Montrose’s books for four years.

Kane Hester sold on Montrose by Stewart Petrie

And the chance to play for his local side under the watch of Stewart Petrie was too enticing to turn down.

He added: “I had a long chat with Stewart Petrie.

“We spoke for over an hour and I got a real sense of his ambition and how professionally run Montrose was.

“He talked through their training, style of play and his hopes for the club and I was sold.

“It will be good to be local again and I’ll recognise a few faces in the crowd.

“My brother was there and I played for Montrose youths boys’ club when I was growing up. It’ll be nice to be back close to home.”

Montrose boss Petrie is thrilled with the signing of Hester.

He hopes Hester can forge a strong partnership with Rory McAllister to kick-start Montrose’s promotion bid.

“There are very few strikers at our level that can return numbers like he has over the last 4 years,” Petrie told Montrose FC’s website.

“Not surprisingly, interest and competition for his prolific services was fierce.

“There were many offers on the table from clubs across all divisions outwith the Premiership.

“For the board to provide incredible financial backing and for Kane to be convinced we were the right club for him, speaks volumes for our collective, aligned ambitions.

“He is at a terrific age and we are really excited about the partnership he can forge up front with Rory.”