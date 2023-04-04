Montrose striker Rory McAllister reveals his football-daft son was ‘gutted’ to miss dad’s 300th career goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose striker Rory McAllister reveals his football-daft son was ‘gutted’ to miss dad’s 300th career goal

McAllister reached the magical milestone with a penalty in the 1-1 draw with FC Edinburgh but his son Noel missed the strike to go to a birthday party.

By Ewan Smith
Rory McAllister has netted 300 career goals. Image: Mike McFarlane, Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC
Rory McAllister has netted 300 career goals. Image: Mike McFarlane, Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC

Rory McAllister netted his 300th career goal on Saturday – then revealed his football-daft son missed out on the memorable moment.

McAllister converted a 20th minute penalty for Montrose in their 1-1 draw at FC Edinburgh to reach the magical milestone.

But while he was delighted to finally get over the line, McAllister revealed his son Noel, 8, wasn’t there to join in on the celebrations as he was at a birthday party.

“Noel normally comes to every Montrose game but he missed Saturday,” said McAllister.

“He used to come to see me playing at Cove and follows me at Montrose.

“He’s been desperate to see me score the 300th goal but, typically, wasn’t there when it happened.

“When I told him about it he was annoyed!

“I’m delighted to get it done.

“It hasn’t been hanging over me because I feel that I’ve performed well, even if I haven’t scored as many as I’d like this season.

“But as a team we haven’t created as many chances as we’d want.

“We’ve struggled to get the consistency the club has shown over the last few years to get into the play-offs.

“It’s still not over and we’ll keep fighting to try and get there.”

Rory McAllister picks out favourite goals

McAllister is very focused on the ‘here and now’ and won’t wax lyrical about his goalscoring feats until he hangs up his boots.

But he has picked out two goal moments that he will cherish forever.

Rory McAllister scored the winner against Rangers in 2013. Image: SNS

McAllister bagged a 56th minute Peterhead winner in a 2-1 success over Rangers at Ibrox in 2013.

And four years later, he was on the scoresheet five times for Blue Toon in a 5-3 victory over Falkirk.

“I genuinely can’t remember all my goals,” added McAllister.

“But there are things that stand out. As a player you never imagine you’ll score a winning goal over Rangers at Ibrox.

“That moment will live with me forever. I took a good touch on the turn and put it into the top corner.

“I also remember my five goals against Falkirk. That is a unique memory.

“I still have a few years left in me and want to score more.

“Maybe when I’ve finished playing I’ll take a bit of time to reflect and look back on my goals.

“But for the moment I’m only thinking about trying to get Montrose into the play-offs and we’ve got a bit of work to do to achieve that.”

