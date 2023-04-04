Montrose striker Rory McAllister reveals his football-daft son was ‘gutted’ to miss dad’s 300th career goal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister netted his 300th career goal on Saturday – then revealed his football-daft son missed out on the memorable moment.

McAllister converted a 20th minute penalty for Montrose in their 1-1 draw at FC Edinburgh to reach the magical milestone.

But while he was delighted to finally get over the line, McAllister revealed his son Noel, 8, wasn’t there to join in on the celebrations as he was at a birthday party.

“Noel normally comes to every Montrose game but he missed Saturday,” said McAllister.

“He used to come to see me playing at Cove and follows me at Montrose.

RORY SPOT ON WITH MILESTONE STRIKE

Slotting home from 12 yards on Saturday against FC Edinburgh was incredibly significant for Rory McAllister, as it saw the 35 year old striker notch his 300th career goal… https://t.co/DKMPjqGmUB pic.twitter.com/YmVXDl3fHT — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) April 4, 2023

“He’s been desperate to see me score the 300th goal but, typically, wasn’t there when it happened.

“When I told him about it he was annoyed!

“I’m delighted to get it done.

“It hasn’t been hanging over me because I feel that I’ve performed well, even if I haven’t scored as many as I’d like this season.

Goal! Montrose's Rory McAllister explains what it takes to be a striker ⚽#AVFTT // @TheTerraceTV pic.twitter.com/NpEnAB8RZc — BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) November 6, 2022

“But as a team we haven’t created as many chances as we’d want.

“We’ve struggled to get the consistency the club has shown over the last few years to get into the play-offs.

“It’s still not over and we’ll keep fighting to try and get there.”

Rory McAllister picks out favourite goals

McAllister is very focused on the ‘here and now’ and won’t wax lyrical about his goalscoring feats until he hangs up his boots.

But he has picked out two goal moments that he will cherish forever.

McAllister bagged a 56th minute Peterhead winner in a 2-1 success over Rangers at Ibrox in 2013.

And four years later, he was on the scoresheet five times for Blue Toon in a 5-3 victory over Falkirk.

“I genuinely can’t remember all my goals,” added McAllister.

“But there are things that stand out. As a player you never imagine you’ll score a winning goal over Rangers at Ibrox.

“That moment will live with me forever. I took a good touch on the turn and put it into the top corner.

⚽ | Rory McAllister scored FIVE in today's Classic Match 😮 @pfcofficial ran out 5-3 winners against Falkirk in the 2015/16 Challenge Cup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/soRXbzRdDi — SPFL (@spfl) July 27, 2017

“I also remember my five goals against Falkirk. That is a unique memory.

“I still have a few years left in me and want to score more.

“Maybe when I’ve finished playing I’ll take a bit of time to reflect and look back on my goals.

“But for the moment I’m only thinking about trying to get Montrose into the play-offs and we’ve got a bit of work to do to achieve that.”