Missing girl, 12, from Kinross may have travelled to Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Kinross girl is likely to be in Fife and may have travelled to Dunfermline, police say.

Sophie Friedrich, 12, was last seen in the Acremore Drive area of Kinross at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Officers think she may have travelled to Dunfermline by bus at around 3.20pm the same day.

Sophie is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, medium build, with long black hair which is usually tied up in a bun.

She speaks with a Fife accent and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms with a Nike tick and black converse trainers.

She also has a ring piercing on her right nostril.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3565 of April 3 2022.”