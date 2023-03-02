Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose into play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose into play-offs

By Ewan Smith
March 2 2023, 5.13pm
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister is chasing his 300th career goal. Image: SNS

Rory McAllister is widely regarded as one of the best part-time goalscorers of the modern era in Scottish football.

In 500 domestic starts for Inverness, Peterhead, Brechin City, Cove Rangers and Montrose, he has netted a staggering 299 goals.

It’s an incredible record that spans three of the four SPFL divisions, with only the Championship left to complete his set.

But while he sits on the brink of the 300-goal mark, McAllister is not burdened by the weight of anticipation surrounding that magical milestone.

Quite the reverse, McAllister is rightly proud of his stats as he targets the breakthrough goals that can help power Montrose’s play-off push.

“I’m not waiting impatiently for my 300th goal,” said McAllister.

“It’s not like I’m 14 or 15 goals away from it. I’m just one goal away. I’ve scored 299 so I can definitely score one more!

“It’s in touching distance and I’ll get it very soon.

“Hopefully, I’ll get a few goals and help us get the wins we need to start pushing towards the play-offs.

“In years to come I’ll sit down and look back on my goal record with a bit of pride but right now I want to do all I can to help Montrose.

“There’s more to my game than scoring. When I was younger I was all goals, goals, goals. I never did much else.

“But I started to realise that I had to contribute more and I’ve become much more of a team player over the years.

“I hope that I’m bringing that to the table at Montrose and the goals will follow.”

Rory McAllister: I’ve never played in the Championship before

McAllister has a chance to make the breakthrough when Clyde visit Links Park on Saturday.

After arriving in the summer, he grabbed his first Montrose goal against Clyde as they registered their 1,000th league win.

Rory McAllister (right) is close to reaching the 300-goal mark. Image: Montrose FC

And a 300th goal would be nice but a win for Montrose, regardless, is far more critical.

Stewart Petrie’s side have only won one of their last eleven league matches.

But they are just four points off fourth place and are aiming to secure a play-off position for the fifth consecutive season.

“I’ve never played in the Championship before,” added McAllister.

“It would be nice to do that before I finish playing but it’s not the be-all and end-all if I don’t.

 

“I’ve also never won a play-off and I know how close Montrose have come over the years.

“We need to start turning draws into wins. We’ve drawn far too many times this year.

“If we can get over the line and into the play-offs that would be fantastic.

“But right now there are six teams all vying for two play-off spots so it looks like it could go to the wire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
The Pars fans are set to turn out in their numbers once again. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
Arbroath will play five games under Friday night floodlights. Image: SNS
Arbroath: Can Friday night floodlights shine brightly for Angus club in Championship survival bid?
Rover boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray ponders if its time for 'high risk, high reward' as Raith Rovers…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
A dejected Zach Robinson trudges off after the Partick Thistle loss. Image: SNS.
Dundee dressing-room saw 'words thrown around' after Partick Thistle defeat reveals loan star Zach…
The St Johnstone BP Youth Cup final squad of 1995. Image: DCT.
St Johnstone academy class of 1995: Danny Griffin and Alistair Stevenson look back at…
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin taking training at St Andrews on Thursday morning. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin at Dundee United: 5 top priorities for new Tannadice boss
2
Post Thumbnail
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
CR0041484.,Sheanne Mulholland Dundee, Downfield Primary Book Day,picture shows; Brooke McMillan primary 7 , thursday 2nd March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Post Thumbnail
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death
Some of the tasty products at the new Stephens drive-thru in Leven. Image: Stephens.
Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business
two boys in pyjamas reading books.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Alternative World Book Day plans might save hard-up families a lot of…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. World Book Day 2023 Picture shows; World Book Day 2023 reader pics. NA. Supplied by Reader submitted Date; 02/03/2023
World Book Day 2023 in pictures as Tayside kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented