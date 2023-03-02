Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils from The Community School of Auchterarder dressed up as characters from Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and many others to celebrate World Book Day.

Youngsters from classes across the school have been taking part in activities all week to mark the annual event.

And on Thursday it culminated with a ‘Dress As Your Favourite Book Character’ parade in the playground at lunchtime.

There was also a World Book Day prize draw with the winner receiving an Amazon Fire Tablet.

Creative activities to mark World Book Day

Throughout this week each class has been taking part in activities which included creating their own superhero/villain as well as older pupils writing stories in 30 minutes or less.

Senior pupils also read a wide range of books to the younger children including George’s Marvellous Medicine, Commotion in the Ocean, Aliens in Underpants and How To Train Your Dragon.

Richelle Waghorn, senior learning resource assistant at the school, said the costumes the children wore on World Book Day were fantastic.

She said: “Today’s costumes were amazing!

“We had Gangsta Granny, Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, the purple crayon from The Day The Crayons Quit, The Queen of Hearts, Lions, Dalmatians, all the girls from Dork Diaries, pirates and so many more!

“We have such a great energy here at TCSoA (The Community School of Auchterarder).

“Everyone really puts a lot of effort in and participates.

“It really shows as both the children and staff have loved encouraging each other!”

She said the two runners-up and the winner from the grand prize draw were taken from all the entries to the school’s World Book Day Book Quiz.

There were three different quizzes for the age groups – P1-4, P5-7 and S1-2.

The runners-up, who won book packages, were: James Auld P2 and Lewis Laurie P6.

The overall winner of the Amazon Fire Tablet was Ahmed Husnain P5.

