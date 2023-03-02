Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day

By Debbie Clarke
March 2 2023, 5.15pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.47pm
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Logan Sinclair and Emily Wilkinson (both primary 1) from The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pupils from The Community School of Auchterarder dressed up as characters from Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and many others to celebrate World Book Day.

Youngsters from classes across the school have been taking part in activities all week to mark the annual event.

And on Thursday it culminated with a ‘Dress As Your Favourite Book Character’ parade in the playground at lunchtime.

Youngsters at The Community School of Auchterarder dressed up for World Book Day
Youngsters at The Community School of Auchterarder dressed up for World Book Day and paraded in their primary school playground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There was also a World Book Day prize draw with the winner receiving an Amazon Fire Tablet.

Creative activities to mark World Book Day

Throughout this week each class has been taking part in activities which included creating their own superhero/villain as well as older pupils writing stories in 30 minutes or less.

Senior pupils also read a wide range of books to the younger children including George’s Marvellous Medicine, Commotion in the Ocean, Aliens in Underpants and How To Train Your Dragon.

Community School of Auchterarder pupils Alexander Skelton (left) and Annabelle McLelland (right) in costume for World Book Day.
Primary 2 children Alexander Skelton (left) and Annabelle McLelland (right) in costume for World Book Day at The Community School of Auchterarder.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Richelle Waghorn, senior learning resource assistant at the school, said the costumes the children wore on World Book Day were fantastic.

She said: “Today’s costumes were amazing!

“We had Gangsta Granny, Alice in Wonderland, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, the purple crayon from The Day The Crayons Quit, The Queen of Hearts, Lions, Dalmatians, all the girls from Dork Diaries, pirates and so many more!

Primary 5 pupils Freddie Sloan (left) Louie Palombo (right) at The Community School of Auchterarder.
Primary 5 pupils Freddie Sloan (left) Louie Palombo (right) at The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have such a great energy here at TCSoA (The Community School of Auchterarder).

“Everyone really puts a lot of effort in and participates.

“It really shows as both the children and staff have loved encouraging each other!”

She said the two runners-up and the winner from the grand prize draw were taken from all the entries to the school’s World Book Day Book Quiz.

Pupils celebrating World Book Day.
Pupils at The Community School of Auchterarder celebrating World Book Day . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There were three different quizzes for the age groups – P1-4, P5-7 and S1-2.

The runners-up, who won book packages, were: James Auld P2 and Lewis Laurie P6.

The overall winner of the Amazon Fire Tablet was Ahmed Husnain P5.

Win a £50 book voucher

Send us your pics to win £50 voucher,

We want to share the fun with our readers by publishing the photos you send us of your children in their World Book Day outfits.

Many of the snaps submitted will feature in an online gallery.

We will try to include as many as we can in the Evening Telegraph on Monday, March 6.

Our favourite will also win a £50 book voucher.

Submit your photograph for publication and enter our competition here. Entry closes at noon on Friday March 3.

