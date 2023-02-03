Stewart Petrie urges Rory McAllister to hit goal trail as Montrose star targets 300th career strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart Petrie urges Rory McAllister to hit goal trail as Montrose star targets 300th career strike

By Ewan Smith
February 3 2023, 3.10pm
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister has been urged to hit his 300th career goal. Image: SNS

Rory McAllister has been urged to up his Montrose strike rate and net his 300th career goal to bolster the Angus side’s play-off hopes.

McAllister is just one away from the magical milestone after netting twice in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Kelty Hearts.

But a missed penalty denied McAllister his hat-trick and his 300th goal, leaving him on seven for the season.

And Montrose boss Stewart Petrie wants his summer recruit to find his finishing form to help the Angus side’s Championship promotion bid.

“Rory’s goalscoring record over the years is phenomenal,” said Petrie.

“That’s why we brought him to the club. We wanted goals from one of the most prolific part-time players of the modern era.

“Not many strikers will get to the 300 goal mark. It’s a great achievement and one – when it happens – Rory should be immensely proud of.

“I hope it happens very, very soon.

“We’re entering into the business end of the season and we really need his goals.

“Yes others can chip in too but Rory is our number 9 and having a player who can hit the back of the net is priceless.

Rory McAllister goals can be game-changing

“Look at the difference Simon Murray made for Queen’s Park.

“His goals have fired them to the top of the Championship and he’s earned a move to the Scottish Premiership on the back of it.

“Rory has added a lot to our game in terms of his hold-up play.

“But he will be disappointed with the tally he’s got so far this season.

“Sometimes one goal leads to another and hopefully his goals against Kelty will have that impact.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie
Montrose manager Stewart Petrie is hoping Rory McAllister can hit the goal trail. Image: SNS

“We’ll be two thirds of the season in by the time we finish our game with Dunfermline.

“There are a lot of teams jostling for position in our league. Goals can be the difference between draws and wins.

“We’ve got Rory for another 18 months and that’s a big deal to us.

“It means we don’t have to hunt for a number 9 in the summer. Let’s hope he kicks on now and gets the goals we know he is capable of scoring.”

