Stewart Petrie urges Rory McAllister to hit goal trail as Montrose star targets 300th career strike

Rory McAllister has been urged to up his Montrose strike rate and net his 300th career goal to bolster the Angus side’s play-off hopes.

McAllister is just one away from the magical milestone after netting twice in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Kelty Hearts.

But a missed penalty denied McAllister his hat-trick and his 300th goal, leaving him on seven for the season.

And Montrose boss Stewart Petrie wants his summer recruit to find his finishing form to help the Angus side’s Championship promotion bid.

“Rory’s goalscoring record over the years is phenomenal,” said Petrie.

🎯 | Striker With 295 goals to his name, Rory McAllister is on a quest to reach the 300 mark. We speak to the @MontroseFC forward about a career of scoring goals and what it takes to lead the line. Watch the film at 10:30pm on BBC Scotland. pic.twitter.com/dqzN4AG4kW — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) November 4, 2022

“That’s why we brought him to the club. We wanted goals from one of the most prolific part-time players of the modern era.

“Not many strikers will get to the 300 goal mark. It’s a great achievement and one – when it happens – Rory should be immensely proud of.

“I hope it happens very, very soon.

“We’re entering into the business end of the season and we really need his goals.

“Yes others can chip in too but Rory is our number 9 and having a player who can hit the back of the net is priceless.

Rory McAllister goals can be game-changing

“Look at the difference Simon Murray made for Queen’s Park.

“His goals have fired them to the top of the Championship and he’s earned a move to the Scottish Premiership on the back of it.

“Rory has added a lot to our game in terms of his hold-up play.

“But he will be disappointed with the tally he’s got so far this season.

“Sometimes one goal leads to another and hopefully his goals against Kelty will have that impact.

“We’ll be two thirds of the season in by the time we finish our game with Dunfermline.

“There are a lot of teams jostling for position in our league. Goals can be the difference between draws and wins.

“We’ve got Rory for another 18 months and that’s a big deal to us.

“It means we don’t have to hunt for a number 9 in the summer. Let’s hope he kicks on now and gets the goals we know he is capable of scoring.”