Perth animal rights campaigner ‘disappointed’ as decision over council fireworks ban delayed again

A Perth animal rights campaigner says she is “disappointed” after a decision over whether to ban fireworks at council events was delayed for a second time.

A motion was put forward by two councillors in December, asking for the council to “move away” from using fireworks at events and on its land.

It was deferred after a number of other councillors were confused about what was being proposed.

It had been due to be discussed again this month but is now set to be pushed back until May, five months after the motion was originally brought forward.

Decision to move vote again ‘disappointing’

Katie McCandless-Thomas, founder of Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, previously addressed the council on the impact of fireworks on animals.

She told The Courier: “The decision (to delay) is disappointing.

“I’m more disappointed for pet owners, because the consequences to animals is distressing for them.

“Fireworks can cause dogs to have seizures and strokes and leave them permanently traumatised.

“We want to find a safer alternative to fireworks and we want the council to deliver that outcome.”

However, she says the extra time will allow her to gather further evidence on the impact of fireworks before going back to the council.

She added: “We can speak to more people and get their accounts on how fireworks affect their pets.

“We can also speak to trainers about what they’ve seen from dogs affected by fireworks and we can speak to vets who are medicating pets that have been scarred.”

While Perth and Kinross Council does not organise the annual fireworks display on Bonfire Night at Perth’s South Inch, it is on council land and funded by the council.

Last month, organisers of the Perth Chinese New Year celebrations apologised after firecrackers were let off without warning – with claims that dogs had been left “shaking with terror”.

Councillor remains committed to move

SNP councillor Eric Drysdale, who seconded Labour councillor Brian Leishman’s motion in December, says he remains committed to the move.

He said: “I am still absolutely determined to bring forward proposals to the council to address the many problems caused by fireworks noise and misuse, especially where they cause significant distress to children with autism, animals and other wildlife.

“To ensure that our proposals cover all the bases, carefully take into account public safety considerations and build upon the national legislation approved by the Scottish Parliament last summer to regulate private sale and subsequent misuse of fireworks, advice has been sought from expert sources.

“Once this has been assessed, Councillor Leishman and I fully intend to bring forward our motion to the next available full council in May.”