Perth animal rights campaigner ‘disappointed’ as decision over council fireworks ban delayed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth animal rights campaigner ‘disappointed’ as decision over council fireworks ban delayed again

By Kieran Webster
February 3 2023, 3.35pm Updated: February 3 2023, 3.35pm
Fireworks at South Inch, Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Fireworks at South Inch, Perth. Image: Phil Hannah

A Perth animal rights campaigner says she is “disappointed” after a decision over whether to ban fireworks at council events was delayed for a second time.

A motion was put forward by two councillors in December, asking for the council to “move away” from using fireworks at events and on its land.

It was deferred after a number of other councillors were confused about what was being proposed.

It had been due to be discussed again this month but is now set to be pushed back until May, five months after the motion was originally brought forward.

Decision to move vote again ‘disappointing’

Katie McCandless-Thomas, founder of Missing Pets Perth and Kinross, previously addressed the council on the impact of fireworks on animals.

She told The Courier: “The decision (to delay) is disappointing.

“I’m more disappointed for pet owners, because the consequences to animals is distressing for them.

“Fireworks can cause dogs to have seizures and strokes and leave them permanently traumatised.

Katie McCandless-Thomas with Baxter the dog. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

“We want to find a safer alternative to fireworks and we want the council to deliver that outcome.”

However, she says the extra time will allow her to gather further evidence on the impact of fireworks before going back to the council.

She added: “We can speak to more people and get their accounts on how fireworks affect their pets.

Previous Bonfire Night celebrations in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith

“We can also speak to trainers about what they’ve seen from dogs affected by fireworks and we can speak to vets who are medicating pets that have been scarred.”

While Perth and Kinross Council does not organise the annual fireworks display on Bonfire Night at Perth’s South Inch, it is on council land and funded by the council.

Last month, organisers of the Perth Chinese New Year celebrations apologised after firecrackers were let off without warning – with claims that dogs had been left “shaking with terror”.

Councillor remains committed to move

SNP councillor Eric Drysdale, who seconded Labour councillor Brian Leishman’s motion in December, says he remains committed to the move.

He said: “I am still absolutely determined to bring forward proposals to the council to address the many problems caused by fireworks noise and misuse, especially where they cause significant distress to children with autism, animals and other wildlife.

Councillor Eric Drysdale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“To ensure that our proposals cover all the bases, carefully take into account public safety considerations and build upon the national legislation approved by the Scottish Parliament last summer to regulate private sale and subsequent misuse of fireworks, advice has been sought from expert sources.

“Once this has been assessed, Councillor Leishman and I fully intend to bring forward our motion to the next available full council in May.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Courier - Scott Milne - Kinnoul Hill Walk - CR0032696 - Perth - Picture shows: Kinnoul hill walk for Boxing Day feature on the best walks in Courier County. 13/12/2021-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons' Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil's bagpipe invention blow investors away?
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated 'refund' scam
Men working on the Perth Motorail, Jun 1974
When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way'
Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils
9
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented