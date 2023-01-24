Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs ‘shaking with terror’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organisers of Perth’s Chinese New Year celebrations have apologised after dogs were left “shaking with terror” due to firecrackers during the festivities.

Celebrations were held in Perth city centre on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

It was the first time the event, which saw a parade along the High Street and musical and dance entertainment, had been held in full since the pandemic.

However pet owners took to social media to raise concerns about the use of what they thought were fireworks during one of the performances which they say there was no prior warning of.

Perth Chinese Association has apologised, saying the firecrackers were set off by a performer and their use had not been agreed prior to the show.

Dogs ‘shaking with terror’

One woman wrote: “The fireworks scared the people around me and when I went into the High Street there were at least four dogs I saw shaking with terror.”

Another added: “Walking back through Perth just now by Marks and Spencer with my dogs after meeting a friend for lunch when suddenly we were in the midst of fireworks being set off.

She added: “Now my dogs don’t freak at fireworks, but being right next to them one of my beagles starting going ballistic in fear and terror.

“She was nearly tearing herself out of her harness with distress.”

Firecrackers used by one of the acts

Andy Chan, councillor and director of the Perth Chinese Association, apologised for the distress caused and said he had not been given any indication prior to the performance that firecrackers would be used.

He said: “The firecrackers were set off by one of our acts.

“We weren’t advised they were going to be doing this. I just want to apologise for this.

“I understand it would have caused a lot of distress to pet owners, animals and even people with sensory issues.”

He added: “It was totally unplanned.

“We’ve taken in the feedback and in the future will liaise better with our acts to better inform the council and the public.”

Council to vote on banning fireworks

The use of firecrackers at Sunday’s event comes just weeks after Perth and Kinross councillors deferred a decision to ban the use of fireworks at public events.

Councillors are due to revisit the matter at another meeting in February.

Addressing the use of firecrackers at the weekend, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are pleased so many people came out to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Perth on Sunday but understand the short display may have been upsetting for some animals and we apologise for any distress caused.

“The firecrackers were set off by an act, booked by the Perth Chinese Association, as part of their performance.

“They had not advised fireworks would be part of their act which meant we could not warn people they would be used.”