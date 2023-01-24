Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs ‘shaking with terror’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs ‘shaking with terror’

By Kieran Webster and Laura Devlin
January 24 2023, 6.47pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.58pm
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The organisers of Perth’s Chinese New Year celebrations have apologised after dogs were left “shaking with terror” due to firecrackers during the festivities.

Celebrations were held in Perth city centre on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

It was the first time the event, which saw a parade along the High Street and musical and dance entertainment, had been held in full since the pandemic.

However pet owners took to social media to raise concerns about the use of what they thought were fireworks during one of the performances which they say there was no prior warning of.

Perth Chinese Association has apologised, saying the firecrackers were set off by a performer and their use had not been agreed prior to the show.

Dogs ‘shaking with terror’

One woman wrote: “The fireworks scared the people around me and when I went into the High Street there were at least four dogs I saw shaking with terror.”

Another added: “Walking back through Perth just now by Marks and Spencer with my dogs after meeting a friend for lunch when suddenly we were in the midst of fireworks being set off.

The parade was held for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Image: Kenny Smith

She added: “Now my dogs don’t freak at fireworks, but being right next to them one of my beagles starting going ballistic in fear and terror.

“She was nearly tearing herself out of her harness with distress.”

Firecrackers used by one of the acts

Andy Chan, councillor and director of the Perth Chinese Association, apologised for the distress caused and said he had not been given any indication prior to the performance that firecrackers would be used.

He said: “The firecrackers were set off by one of our acts.

“We weren’t advised they were going to be doing this. I just want to apologise for this.

“I understand it would have caused a lot of distress to pet owners, animals and even people with sensory issues.”

Andy Chan addresses the crowd in Mil Street following  the Chinese New Year parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He added: “It was totally unplanned.

“We’ve taken in the feedback and in the future will liaise better with our acts to better inform the council and the public.”

Council to vote on banning fireworks

The use of firecrackers at Sunday’s event comes just weeks after Perth and Kinross councillors deferred a decision to ban the use of fireworks at public events.

Councillors are due to revisit the matter at another meeting in February.

Addressing the use of firecrackers at the weekend, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are pleased so many people came out to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Perth on Sunday but understand the short display may have been upsetting for some animals and we apologise for any distress caused.

“The firecrackers were set off by an act, booked by the Perth Chinese Association, as part of their performance.

“They had not advised fireworks would be part of their act which meant we could not warn people they would be used.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bestselling Scottish writer Peter May on the climate crisis and why it inspired his…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 - plus…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
More A90 roadworks planned between Perth and Dundee
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Do not put off your smear test': Cervical cancer led to Perth woman Katy's…
Drew Thom.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Construction boss Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
Travelling tabby found inside Perth skip after going missing 130 miles away in Alness
Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery

Most Read

1
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker
2
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack
3
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
4
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54
5
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus…
6
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
7
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community…
8
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
9
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
10
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers…
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up…
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Brechin complete deal to sign French defender Aubrel Koutsimouka
Perth and Kinross Chinese New Year celebrations.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Sextortion and taxi terror

Editor's Picks

Most Commented