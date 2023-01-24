Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house

By Laura Devlin
January 24 2023, 6.56pm
Ferry Road in Monifieth where the car was stolen. Image: Google Maps.
Ferry Road in Monifieth where the car was stolen. Image: Google Maps.

A car has been stolen from a Monifieth driveway after thieves walked into the house and stole the keys.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from the Ferry Road area.

Police say the thieves accessed the property and stole the keys to the car before making off with it.

The theft is believed to have happened between 8pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday.

Appeal for information about car stolen from Monifieth

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

The car’s registration is SR07 EEW.

Constable Ian Campbell, from Arbroath Police Station, said: “Enquiries have established that the car was stolen from the driveway of a property after the thieves accessed the house and stole the keys.

“We are appealing to anyone who believes they have seen the Corsa or have any information on its whereabouts to come forward and call police on 101, quoting incident 0858 of January 24.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

