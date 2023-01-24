Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has been stolen from a Monifieth driveway after thieves walked into the house and stole the keys.

The red Vauxhall Corsa was stolen from the Ferry Road area.

Police say the thieves accessed the property and stole the keys to the car before making off with it.

The theft is believed to have happened between 8pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday.

Appeal for information about car stolen from Monifieth

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

The car’s registration is SR07 EEW.

Constable Ian Campbell, from Arbroath Police Station, said: “Enquiries have established that the car was stolen from the driveway of a property after the thieves accessed the house and stole the keys.

“We are appealing to anyone who believes they have seen the Corsa or have any information on its whereabouts to come forward and call police on 101, quoting incident 0858 of January 24.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”