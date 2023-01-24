Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking to children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking to children

By Laura Devlin
January 24 2023, 9.06pm Updated: January 24 2023, 9.07pm
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.


Police were called to a Perth primary school on Tuesday afternoon after an unknown man entered the playground and started speaking to children.

The man, who is described as being in his mid-30s and was carrying a bible, entered the playground of Ruthvenfield Primary School around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

Police say he approached and then spoke to a number of school children.

He is described as being black, in his mid-30s, slim build, with very short hair and clean shaven.

The man was also wearing large black glasses, a blue shirt and dark trousers and was driving a silver-coloured Honda.

Enquiries to identify the man and to establish any criminality are ongoing.

Staff will be ‘extra vigilant’ following incident

Parents were informed of the incident in a notice from headteacher Sarah Burke, who said pupils were “immediately taken inside” when staff noticed the man.

The school has put extra measures in place following the incident.

Mrs Burke said: “At lunchtime today, a member of the public entered the playground without permission.”

Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“As this person was unknown to school staff, the children were immediately taken inside. Whilst many children were unaware of the situation, all were reassured by staff.

“The police were contacted and confirmed they were following this up.

“Whilst this was an isolated incident, staff will be extra vigilant and extra measures have been put in place.

“We will update you with any further information received.”

Police looking to speak to man

Police are now appealing for the man, or anyone who may have information on the incident, to come forward to help with their enquiries.

Inspector Lesley McDonald, from Perth Police Station, said: “We are looking to speak with this man or anyone who was in the area and has information on this incident.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1442 of 24 January, 2023.”

