Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking to children

Police were called to a Perth primary school on Tuesday afternoon after an unknown man entered the playground and started speaking to children.

The man, who is described as being in his mid-30s and was carrying a bible, entered the playground of Ruthvenfield Primary School around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

Police say he approached and then spoke to a number of school children.

He is described as being black, in his mid-30s, slim build, with very short hair and clean shaven.

The man was also wearing large black glasses, a blue shirt and dark trousers and was driving a silver-coloured Honda.

Enquiries to identify the man and to establish any criminality are ongoing.

Staff will be ‘extra vigilant’ following incident

Parents were informed of the incident in a notice from headteacher Sarah Burke, who said pupils were “immediately taken inside” when staff noticed the man.

The school has put extra measures in place following the incident.

Mrs Burke said: “At lunchtime today, a member of the public entered the playground without permission.”

“As this person was unknown to school staff, the children were immediately taken inside. Whilst many children were unaware of the situation, all were reassured by staff.

“The police were contacted and confirmed they were following this up.

“Whilst this was an isolated incident, staff will be extra vigilant and extra measures have been put in place.

“We will update you with any further information received.”

Police looking to speak to man

Police are now appealing for the man, or anyone who may have information on the incident, to come forward to help with their enquiries.

Inspector Lesley McDonald, from Perth Police Station, said: “We are looking to speak with this man or anyone who was in the area and has information on this incident.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1442 of 24 January, 2023.”