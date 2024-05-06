Developer cash saves Angus Council raiding reserves for £66.5m Monifieth High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer cash saves Angus Council raiding reserves for £66.5m Monifieth High

Angus Council's finance chief has revealed the developer contribution for under-construction Monifieth secondary is millions of pounds more than first forecast.

By Graham Brown
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects

Housebuilders are set to save Angus Council millions in the construction of the new £66.5 million Monifieth High School.

The 1,200-pupil secondary is being built beside the current secondary and is due for completion in August 2025.

And council finance director Ian Lorimer has said developer contributions will save the authority from dipping too far into its own reserves.

He delivered the Monifieth update as part of a report detailing the council’s capital budget spend for last year.

It totalled more than £33m.

Mr Lorimer said that relates to around 91% of the budgeted figure – significantly higher than just over 70% the previous year.

He told policy committee councillors: “I would specifically highlight the updated assessment in relation to developer contributions for the cost of Monifieth High School.”

How the new Monifieth High School will look.
How the new Monifieth High School will look. Image: NORR architects

The money is a levy on housebuilders to improve local infrastructure.

Mr Lorimer said that in March a project board agreed an updated developers’ contribution figure of £4.8m.

“It compares with £2.7m currently in the council’s capital plan,” he added.

“This will result in a compensating £2.1m reduction in the contribution required from general fund reserves originally proposed as part of the funding package.”

A separate report will be brought to councillors on where the £2m-plus will be used.

The same report also revealed the council has received almost £7m from a government fund to repair Storm Babet damage.

Landmark project

The new Monifieth High is the largest single infrastructure project in the history of the council.

Robertson Construction is building the new school on the sports pitches of the current school.

Work on the 24-month scheme began last summer.

Pupils are due to move in to the new school before the end of 2025.

Monifieth High School construction work begins.
Monifieth High pupils took part in a ceremony marking the start of work on their new school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The current building will then be demolished

The project’s final cost rose more than £15m from an original £50m estimate.

And it led to ambitious future education projects for other parts of Angus being axed.

Those included a possible ‘super-school’ for Arbroath as part of the council’s 30-year Schools for the Future programme.

 

